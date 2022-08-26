Love Island’s Georgia Steel shows off her figure in a white crop top

She is never shy to show off her incredible figure in stylish ensembles.

And Love Island’s Georgia Steel was at it again Friday night when she showed off her sizzling physique at SHEIN’s fashion bash at Creamfields in Cheshire.

The former reality star, 24, radiated confidence in a white crop top for the event where she was joined by Chelsee Healey, Shaughna Phillips and Kady McDermott.

Georgia paired her skimpy crop top with baggy black pants and a silver chain belt around her midriff while carrying a designer bag.

The beauty wore her honey-colored locks in tousled waves over her shoulders and opted for a bronzed makeup look with a smooth pink lip.

Meanwhile, Hollyoaks star Chelsee, 34, flashed her abs in a black bralet and petite shorts while carrying a quilted Chanel bag.

Elsewhere, former Love Island star Kady McDermott wore a cropped white tank top and beige pants with comfy white sneakers.

Other stars such as TOWIE’s Shelby Tribble, Kendall Rae Knight and Eve Gale were also in attendance.

It comes as Georgia and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri were reportedly “inseparable” best friends at school before having a “bad fight.”

Tasha, 23, and Georgia – who appeared in Love Island’s fourth series – both attended Thirsk Secondary School in Yorkshire and a local dance troupe.

However, it is alleged that they never spoke to each other again after a scuffle, when things turned sour when they both went to separate performing arts colleges.

“Tasha and Georgia were really inseparable and just best friends at school,” a friend told The sun.

“It got a bit competitive towards year 11 and when Tasha was accepted to a better dance school than Georgia, things went bad.”

They added: “Things happen when you’re young, but we hope they patch it up because they can be a huge support for each other.”

Tasha attended CAPA College after school and later graduated from Creative Academy with a first-class honors degree in Dance Performance in 2019.

Georgia studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is a certified dancer and completed her training as an actress at St Mary’s University in London in 2019.

TV personality Georgia has certainly done well since she left the dating show and bought her dream home in June 2021.

MailOnline at the time reached out to Georgia and Tasha representatives for comment.

