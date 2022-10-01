Love Island’s Georgia Steel Shows Off Her Tight Midriff As She Celebrates Cally Jane Beech’s Birthday

<!–

She never hesitates to show off her incredible figure.

And Georgia Steel showed off her toned midriff in a crop top as she joined Cally Jane Beech to celebrate her birthday on Saturday with a night out in Manchester.

The former Love Island star, 24, looked incredible as she slipped into a charcoal miniskirt and layered over a long blazer.

Stunning: Georgia Steel, 24, showed off her tight midriff in a crop top as she joined Cally Jane Beech to celebrate her birthday with a night out in Manchester on Saturday

Georgia increased her height with a pair of barely there heels and opted for minimal makeup to complete her look.

Cally opted for a deep black blazer that cut to her slim waist as she called on her 31st birthday.

She paired the bold piece with a satin mini skirt and slipped into a pair of clear perspex heels.

Girls night: The former Love Island star looked stunning donning a charcoal-colored mini skirt and long blazer to celebrate Cally’s (left) birthday

It comes as Georgia and Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri were reportedly “inseparable” best friends at school before having a “bad fight.”

Tasha, 23, and Georgia – who appeared in Love Island’s fourth series – both attended Thirsk Secondary School in Yorkshire and a local dance troupe.

However, it is alleged that they never spoke to each other again after a scuffle, when things turned sour when they both went to separate performing arts colleges.

Sensational: Cally opted for a deep black blazer that cut to her slim waist as she called on her 31st birthday

“Tasha and Georgia were really inseparable and just best friends at school,” a friend told The sun.

“It got a bit competitive towards year 11 and when Tasha was accepted to a better dance school than Georgia, things went bad.”

They added: “Things happen when you’re young, but we hope they patch it up because they can be a huge support for each other.”

Former Friends: Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri (pictured) and former show star Georgia were reportedly ‘inseparable’ best friends before they had a ‘bad fight’

Tasha attended CAPA College after school and later graduated from Creative Academy with a first-class honors degree in Dance Performance in 2019.

Georgia studied at the Academy of Live and Recorded Arts. She is a certified dancer and completed her training as an actress at St Mary’s University in London in 2019.

TV personality Georgia has certainly done well since she left the dating show and bought her dream home in June 2021.

MailOnline at the time reached out to Georgia and Tasha representatives for comment.