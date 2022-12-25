Love Island’s Georgia Harrison begs for help finding her dementia-stricken grandfather

Georgia Harrison took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day begging for help finding her dementia-stricken grandfather.

The former Love Island star, 28, shared a photo of the elderly gentleman and said he had gone missing before being picked up for Christmas lunch in Chigwell, Essex.

Dementia is an umbrella term used to describe a range of progressive neurological conditions (affecting the brain) that affect memory, thinking, and behavior.

To help! Georgia Harrison, 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Christmas Day begging for help finding her dementia-stricken grandfather

She wrote: ‘Guys my grandpa is missing, my aunt went to pick him up for Christmas dinner and he’s gone’

She continued: ‘He has dementia and lives in Chigwell, let me know if you’ve seen him.

The Alzheimer’s Society reports that there are more than 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK today. This is expected to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.

Sad: The former Love Island star, 28, shared a photo of the elderly gentleman and said he was missing before being picked up for Christmas lunch in Chigwell, Essex

It’s been a rough year for the star and she recently revealed she’s been missing TV projects and not being considered by producers after her ex Stephen Bear shared a sex tape of her online.

Georgia claimed she had a “massive meltdown” when she couldn’t get work in her field, saying she felt “completely worthless” at the time.

Her ex Stephen Bear, 32, was found guilty of posting private sexual photos and videos after CCTV footage of the couple having sex in his garden was uploaded to his OnlyFans page. He now faces two years in prison.

Devastation: It’s been a rough year for the star and she recently revealed she had missed TV projects and was not considered by producers after her ex Stephen Bear shared a sex tape of her online

Following Stephen’s sentencing, Georgia claimed she was considered a “red flag” by TV producers after the footage was uploaded to OnlyFans two years ago.

She told the BBC“My agent had conversations with brands, but when they looked at who they wanted to book for a specific job, what was happening was just a red flag to me.

“It’s been really hard and there have been a few times where I just had a huge breakdown, television was always my passion and [producers] just couldn’t consider me.’

Court: Georgia’s ex Stephen Bear, 32, was found guilty of posting private photos and videos after CCTV footage of the couple having sex in his garden was uploaded to his OnlyFans

The former TOWIE star compared how she felt after the sex tape was shared online to sadness, saying her emotions would come in waves and she would burst into tears.

She added, “Something like that makes you feel completely worthless — people look at you and have sexual gratification about you and you have absolutely no control over it.”

Georgia went on to say she wants to speak about her experience in schools so that young people understand that revenge porn can affect people’s lives.

Her latest comments come after Bear was found guilty of two counts of publishing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and two counts of voyeurism, at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Georgia bravely waived her right to anonymity to testify at her ex Bear’s trial before a jury found him guilty of posting the sex tape to OnlyFans.