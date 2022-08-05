Love Island’s George Tasker says he’ll ‘break’ Davide and Ekin-Su up at the reunion show

Love Island’s George Tasker has revealed his plan to “break” David Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu at the reunion show.

The Turkish actress, 27, and the Italian businessman, 27, were crowned winners of the eight series on Monday after receiving a whopping 63.69 percent of the public vote.

But George, 23, doesn’t think the couple will live happily ever after as the feud between him and Davide continues.

Casa Amor bombshells Mollie Salmon and Samuel Agbiji joined George on a live stream to discuss their predictions ahead of the final.

Mollie stated ‘I know what Ekin-Su and Davide win, I’m not going to lie to all of you’, agreeing with Samuel.

A smug George then joked, “They’ll win and then I’ll break them up at the reunion,” making all three of them giggle.

It comes after Davide unfollowed his love rival George once he was reunited with his phone.

Ekin-Su and George were cuddled to bed earlier in the series at Casa Amor, while George said to the other boys the next day, “Something really crazy happened last night. Something moving was going on.’

As the couple got closer, Ekin-Su said, “For God’s sake,” and George later told her she was a “nightmare” when she revealed, “We’re just friends.”

After the incident, Ekin-Su said to George, ‘It was hot in there, of course we are both attractive people and we are in the same bed together. Do you know what I mean? Nothing happened.’

And when the clip aired during Movie Night, Davide was unimpressed, resulting in an explosive feud between the pair.

While throwing some fuel on the fire, an Instagram fan questioned George about what had happened between him and Ekin-Su at the villa — after they seemed to get heated in bed one night.

He posted a cryptic reply, writing ‘what does everyone think?’ before adding a host of emojis including a crying smiling face.

It comes after George claimed that producers set up his bed scene with Ekin-Su.

It is reported that he contacted Ekin-Su’s social media account manager, which is her parents, to clear things up.

He is alleged to have told them that ‘nothing happened’ between them, and it is all being ‘blown out of proportion’.

It comes after Davide and Ekin-Su were crowned the winners of Love Island 2022.

When the news was announced, the emotional Ekin-Su, 27, jumped into the arms of her Italian beau as they celebrated their victory and Davide speechlessly exclaimed he “couldn’t believe it”.

Congratulations poured in for the genetically blessed couple Ekin-Su and Davide as viewers celebrated their win on social media, admitting they thought the “right couple won.”

The pair finished ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second and narrowly missed out on the money, with the bosses deciding to leave the ‘split or steal’ twist that usually comes at the end for first. fall. time in the history of the ITV2 show.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person from the pair being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced during Monday night’s live finale that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has been going on since the first series.