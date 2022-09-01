Love Island’s Gemma Owen shows off her sizzling physique in a black swimsuit

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She flew to Portugal earlier this month to shoot Instagram content for her brand OG Beachwear.

And Gemma Owen showed off her sizzling physique in a black swimsuit as she posted snaps from the holiday on Thursday.

The Love Island finalist, 19, had her incredible figure on display as she posed on the balcony of her hotel while staying abroad.

Stunning: Gemma Owen showed off her sizzling physique in a black bathing suit as she posted snaps from her recent holiday in Portugal to Instagram on Thursday

She pulled a sultry pose and accessorized with aviator glasses, a gold necklace and wore her dark brown locks in bangs while opting for bronzed makeup.

Referring to the cloudy weather in the normally sunny location, Gemma wrote her message: ‘A storm was coming…’

Elsewhere, she posted another vacation photo to her OG Beachwear account, where she wore a cream bikini and sat next to her beautiful Luca Bish.

Couple: Elsewhere, she posted another vacation photo on her OG Beachwear account where she wore a cream bikini and sat next to her beau Luca Bish

She covered a caftan and beamed as Luca showed off his shirtless physique in dark knickers.

It comes after Luca revealed he finally asked Gemma to be his girlfriend on Monday, when the pair shared an OTT video on Instagram that captured the special moment.

The 23-year-old fishmonger previously revealed that he was awaiting approval from Gemma’s famed footballer Michael Owen and has been flying to Portugal in recent weeks to meet him.

It is official! It comes after Luca revealed he finally asked Gemma to be his girlfriend on Monday, when the pair shared an OTT video on Instagram that captured the special moment

And fans were stunned when they claimed the scene resembled “a proposal” with a rose screen, cello player, and videographer to capture Luca asking the question.

In addition to the romantic arrangement, Luca surprised Gemma with a beautiful bunch of red roses and a £6.5k Cartier bracelet to add to her collection.

As the international dressage rider, 19, cut a glamorous figure in the montage clip as she donned a black midi dress and a pair of gold heels as Luca escorted her to a pool filled with red balloons floating in the water that read ‘be my girlfriend’.

Romance: Luca escorted her to a pool with red balloons floating in the water that read ‘be my friend’

Luca shared the video with his 1.4 million followers and performed the major’s romantic song Why I Love You over the romantic clips, captioning “finally.”

While Gemma shared a slew of beloved photos from the evening, captioning it, “Finally official. Thank you Luca Bish for a special evening’.

The pair finished second in the Love Island final where they lost to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.