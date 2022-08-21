Love Island’s Gemma Owen shows off her horse riding skills at dad Michael’s £4m Cheshire mansion

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She is an international dressage champion and won her last competition in 2020.

And Gemma Owen showed off her impressive riding skills for her love interest Luca Bish, 23, in the stables of her father Michael’s £4million Cheshire mansion.

The Love Island star, 19, looked chic in an all black equestrian outfit which she wore with matching boots and a helmet in a video shared to her Sunday Instagram Story.

Wow! Love Island’s Gemma Owen looked chic in a black equestrian outfit as she showed off her riding prowess to Luca Bish at her £4million Cheshire mansion in a Sunday Instagram story

Layered against a remix of Nico & Vinz’s 2013 song Am I Wrong, she seemed to be in her element while on Sirius, after posing for a photo with Luca.

In her caption, Gemma wrote: ‘New bromance’ [black heart emoji].’

Michael recently revealed that he refused to see his daughter Gemma take part in Love Island’s raunchy challenges.

Busy bees: Gemma’s love interest Luca even lent her a hand in the stables

The football legend, 42, admitted he couldn’t see his eldest daughter ‘kiss people’ on the ITV2 dating show and told The Sun: ‘It wasn’t the best of conversations when she first asked me if I was going on Love Island. ‘

Gemma finished second to beau Luca in the Love Island final, narrowly missing out on the £50,000 prize money.

Michael continued: ‘She’s pretty sensible and she’s a good kid and I had no worries. I just didn’t bring myself to look at some challenges and things like that.

Having fun: Layered against a remix of Nico & Vinz’s 2013 song Am I Wrong, she seemed to be in her element while on Sirius, after posing for a photo with her love, Luca Bish 23

Wow! The sportsman made the incredible routine drop the jaws

“I don’t like seeing my daughter kiss people, but I probably watched 30-40% of the show.

“On the days I wasn’t looking, I was on the phone with the woman (Louise) at five past ten and asked, ‘How has she been?’

The retired England player added: “I know it’s been great feedback and she’s done a great job. I think it’s been good for—she’s had a good time.”