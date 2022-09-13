Love Island’s Gemma Owen shows off her chiselled abs in sports bra as she undergoes home workout

Gemma Owen showed off her incredible figure on Tuesday when she snapped a photo of herself after a home workout.

The Love Island star, 19, looked sensational as she donned a black sports bra and leggings that showed off her sculpted abs.

Her dark brown locks were up in a ponytail that was perfect for the gym, and she posed in a mirror.

She kept her signature gold Tiffany cross necklace around her neck, for an extra touch of bling.

Gemma then slipped into another sports bra, with a round neck showing off her generous cleavage.

She posed for another gorgeous selfie, wearing a light palette of makeup and lashings of mascara.

The standout photos came as Gemma is reportedly queuing up to star in a new reality TV show about the lives of football players’ daughters.

The star – whose famous father is retired Liverpool and English legend Michael Owen – made a name for himself on Love Island and now the production company Lime Pictures of TOWIE and Celebs Go Dating is said to have another big project in mind.

She could be in good company, with Paul Gascoigne’s daughter Bianca, 35, also reportedly approached about appearing on the show.

An insider told The sun of the potential series: ‘This is billed as a unique show that will show what it’s really like to be the daughter of a famous soccer star.

Lime is now developing the concept and ITV has shown a genuine interest in it. Gemma is at the top of their casting wish list.

“Her father Michael is one of England’s most famous football stars and given her enormous popularity since she appeared on Love Island, she is the person they want to sign up for.”

Lime Productions has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.

The series is reportedly set to focus on the women’s everyday lives with the “highs and lows” of having a famous footballer as a father.

The source added that the show will give a glimpse of how the stars choose to “follow their dreams” and break down barriers to “make a name for themselves.”

The report comes after Gemma – who came second at Love Island with partner Luca Bish – recently signed a six-figure deal with clothing brand PLT.

Gemma is expected to become the richest Love Island contestant ever, with Islander overshadowing Molly-Mae Hague, 23, 2019 by signing with the global fashion website.

Gemma told MailOnline after signing with the brand: ‘This is truly a dream come true for me.

“I wore PrettyLittleThing throughout my time on the show and now being announced as one of their newest ambassadors alongside some incredible talent including Love Island alumni is really special.

“The team has been great and I’m excited to get started and design some collections for all of you.”

Gemma is the first UK brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing since they signed Love Island 2019 runner-up Molly-Mae, who is estimated to be worth a staggering £4.5 million.

Last August, Molly, whose Instagram has a whopping 6.4 million followers, became the retailer’s creative director.

Gemma’s longstanding partnership with PLT sees the ITV2 star launch her own collections and create content for the brand’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok channels.

She will also help the brand launch their new platform PLT Marketplace, where customers can resell clothing in a move towards greater sustainability.

Gemma already owns OG Swimwear, which she launched before starring on the dating show this summer.

The international dressage star, who has competed for Great Britain, came second in the Love Island final with Luca, 23, a fishmonger from Brighton.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, who took 63.7 percent of the public vote, defeated them with the £50,000 cash prize.