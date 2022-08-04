Love Island’s Gemma Owen shares her first snap WITHOUT Luca Bish

Gemma Owen has posted her first Instagram photo since she left the Love Island villa Monday night – and it doesn’t show her beau Luca Bish.

Love’s number two, 19, posed for the solo recording after returning to her family home in North Wales, Lower Soughton Hall, a Grade II listed mansion near Mold.

While Luca, 23, was conspicuously absent from the photo, he did comment on the post, eventually admitting that he was “smacking” Gemma after insisting he wasn’t.

Driving alone! Gemma Owen has posted her first Instagram photo since she left the Love Island villa on Monday night – and it doesn’t show her beau Luca Bish

On the show, Gemma introduced herself as hailing from Chester, but she lives nearby on the £4 million estate, complete with stables for her beloved horses.

The international dressage rider looked glamorous in a white camisole and slim-fitting trousers as she posed on a bench at a local bar.

Gemma, who said it was ‘so good’ to be back home, wore her shiny brunette locks in a bulging style and opted for full makeup.

Ex-footballer Michael Owen’s daughter wrote: “It’s so good to be back home after an incredible and unforgettable experience.

Ex-footballer Michael Owen’s daughter wrote: ‘It’s so good to be back home after an incredible and unforgettable experience’

Couple: Luca, who didn’t appear in the snap, made sure to comment on Gemma’s first post

“I am really so grateful for all the support, thank you so much. I’m already looking forward to the next chapter and will keep you updated on the journey.’

Luca, who didn’t appear in the snap, did make sure to comment on Gemma’s first post.

Under the snap, he wrote, “Okay, so it turns out I’m hitting,” while referencing a comment he made about the show.

Under the snap, he wrote: ‘okay so it turns out I’m hitting’, referring to a comment he made about the show’

Luca’s original comment sparked an argument with fellow islander Paige Thorne, who told Luca he was “beating” Gemma.

On Wednesday, Luca revealed he plans to move to Chester to be near Gemma, after they found love on the ITV dating show.

Luca — who has yet to make it official with Gemma — said he would be moving to the area, but not moving to the Owens’ home.

The fishmonger hopes to “fit in well with the famous family” and revealed that they had been talking since they apparently “sniffed” him on social media.

In a post-final interview, Luca shared how he had a quick phone call with Gemma’s family – including her father Michael – and is looking forward to meeting them in person.

Fancy: Gemma’s family home features a pool, gym, hot tub and horse stables for her 12 horses (Gemma pictured dressage riding)

When asked what his family will think of Gemma, Luca said, “My family will love her! They already said they love you. My sister, mom and grandma, that’s the one I’m looking for because my dad is easy going.

“They’ve all given their approval. We got a call last night after the final and spoke to you [Gemma’s] family, I have a few moments with them and I look forward to meeting them in person.’

Gemma was asked about her mother’s opinion of Luca and said, “If my mother said ‘definitely not’ then I think that would be the end.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to her properly, but from the little bits I’ve heard, she’s very happy and likes him.”

Together: Gemma lives in the Grade II listed country house in rural Wales with her famous footballer, father Michael, mother Louise Bonsall (pictured) and three siblings

Luca admitted, “I was nervous. I was excited to meet your mother and hear what she has to say.’

About meeting Luca’s family, Gemma added, “I’m not really nervous about meeting Luca’s family.

“I think they’re all very pretty and I’m not nervous for Luca to meet mine because I think they’ll get along and he’ll fit right in. His personality, his chatter and what he likes, I think he will. deal with everyone. ‘

Family: It comes Tuesday after Luca shared how he had a quick phone call with Gemma’s family – including her father Michael Owen (pictured) – and is looking forward to meeting them in person

Awkward: It came after Love Island fans saw an apparent punch to Luca from Gemma’s family on social media when he failed to appear in her Love Island latest Instagram post (pictured)

It came after Love Island fans spotted an apparent snob towards Luca from Gemma’s family on social media.

After Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, the fishmonger’s family was quick to congratulate the pair by posting a photo of them together with a running caption.

It read: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you’ve shown this beautiful couple. So excited to keep watching your trip from the outside. You really won by finding each other.’

Snap: After Gemma and Luca’s runner-up, his family quickly congratulated the couple and posted a photo of them together with a gushing caption, missing from her equivalent post

This was in stark contrast to Gemma’s Instagram, which conspicuously only posted solo photos of the brunette beauty leading up to and after the finale, with beau Luca noticeably absent.

Sharing a solo photo of Gemma dressed in a nude ruffled dress, her loved ones captioned it: ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are all of Gemma.

“She has shown the nation how mature, honest and stylish she really is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support… Gemma will be SO overwhelmed.

“We’re now giving this back to Gemma… We’ve enjoyed managing her account and being a part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.’

Eagle-eyed home fans quickly took notice and suggested on Twitter that Gemma’s family wasn’t too fond of Luca and that they were doing damage control to protect Gemma’s brand.

One said, “I love that Gemma’s family isn’t even trying to hide that they don’t like Luca.”

Another commented: ‘Everyone thinks Gemma said something about Luca to her family off camera because why have there been 0 pictures of him since meeting the parents. No mention of him on her caption – no stories nothing Team Gemma instead of Lemma’.

While a third echoed: ‘Gemma’s family/account managers are already doing damage control and moving Gemma away from Luca as soon as possible. I’m in TEARS!!’

And a fourth agreed, writing: ‘Gemma’s family posted her alone and they are so proud of her. no mention of Luca. She’s done with him.”

“Did he really think he would win?” It came after Luca was mocked by viewers who clocked his surprised reaction after realizing he hadn’t won in Monday’s final.