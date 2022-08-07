Love Island’s Gemma Owen reunites with footballer dad Michael

Love Island’s Gemma Owen finally returned to her lavish £4million family home in Chester on Saturday, after spending months in the ITV2 show’s Majorcan villa.

On Instagram, the international dressage rider, 19, was reunited with her famous footballer dad Michael, 42, as they beamed together in a sweet wink.

The photo was shared by Gemma’s mother Louise as the couple sat on a yellow beanbag chair – similar to the one famously found in the garden of the Love Island villa.

Together: Love Island’s Gemma Owen reunited with her footballer father Michael in a sweet click as she returned to her family’s £4million Chester mansion after eight weeks in the villa on Saturday

Louise joked in her Instagram Story caption: ‘Oh no, no more drama!!’ along with a palm tree emoji.

Gemma looked stunning in the photo wearing jeans, a white crop top and gold wedges, while accessories in dark shades.

Meanwhile, Michael looked smart in a navy blue shirt and white shorts while holding a refreshing drink in his hand.

Close: The father-daughter duo share a special bond – with Michael sharing this photo as she left the villa earlier this week, captioning how proud he was of her

Earlier in the day, Gemma shared a video of her entering her sprawling family home, where she was reunited with her beloved pets.

However, her footballer dad Michael was quick to point out that she didn’t include him in her sentimental moment, joking in the comments, “You missed me from the clip.”

It comes after she and beau Luca Bish appeared in gloomy ghosts as they headed home after filming the Love Island reunion on Thursday night following an argument.

But Gemma was all smiles and had clearly left the tiff behind when she moved back into her family residence after her stay in Spain.

Love: Earlier in the day, Gemma shared a video of her going inside her sprawling family home, where she was reunited with her beloved pets

She ditched her bikini for blue skinny jeans and a champagne satin shirt, and saw Gemma walk through the front door into the living room, where she was greeted with a balloon arch featuring the Love Island logo.

She then got emotional when two of her dogs rushed in to welcome her, while the beauty bent down to greet them.

Gemma’s dogs are Silver Staffy Kaiser and Italian Greyhound Zola.

Gemma then made her way to the stables where she saw one of her twelve horses sharing a sweet hug.

Back together: On Instagram, the international dressage rider, 19, shared a video of her reuniting with her horses and dogs

The clip then cuts to the reality star sitting on the couch cuddling with her beloved puppies after being separated for weeks.

In her post she wrote: “Lovely reunited with my boys.”

And while several of her followers were quick to comment on how adorable the sweet moment was, her dad was more concerned that he wasn’t in his daughter’s latest post.

Gemma lives in the Grade II listed country house in rural Wales with her famous footballer, father Michael, mother Louise Bonsall and three siblings Emily May (14), Jessica (12) and James Michael (16).

Uh oh: It comes after she and beau Luca Bish appeared in gloomy ghosts as they headed home after filming the Love Island reunion on Thursday night after an argument

And as Gemma settled down at home, her sweetheart Luca revealed he plans to move to Chester to be near his girlfriend after they found love on the ITV dating show.

The 23-year-old Brighton fishmonger has said he is looking to rent a home in the celebrity hot spot but won’t be moving into her family’s estate.

After leaving the villa in second place with the 19-year-old dressage rider, he said: ‘There’s no middle ground – it’s Chester or nothing!’

Adorable: She got emotional when two of her dogs rushed in to welcome her, while the beauty bent down to greet them

“I’m happy to go where she wants me to go. I don’t have too many obligations at home, so it’s easier for me to move. We will do what makes us happy and what is good. Hopefully when I get near her, we’ll get a place together in time.’

He added: ‘Just to be around her family I will love. When I hear stories about her barbecues and things like that, I’m pretty excited and feel like I’ll fit right in.

But despite planning to move, Luca still made an effort to convince Gemma to move south, while sharing a glimpse of his luxurious abode on Instagram on Friday.

He shared an image of his stylish bathroom decorated with marble tiles and a large free-standing bath – with a beautiful view of the countryside seen through the window.

Chilled: Gemma was later pictured relaxing on friend Ekin-Su’s favorite yellow beanbag while settling down at home

He also shared a clip of a horse in a field, captioned: ‘Am I already selling Brighton to you Gemma Owen?’

The pair had previously fueled speculation that there was trouble in paradise as they had thunderstorm faces as they headed home from the reunion show, with Luca later confirming they had argued when he remarked, “She’s got the right bump with me! ‘

However, Gemma and Luca formed a united front on Friday when the dressage champion finally shared a lover of the couple after filming the Love Island reunion.

The Love Island runners-up put their arms around each other as fishmonger Luca, 23, beamed for a chic snap with Michael Owen’s daughter.

What a welcome: Mama Louise also shared a glimpse of Gemma’s welcome decorations

‘Reunion night at this / It was so good to see everyone again! Don’t forget to check out @loveisland aftersun Sunday night @itv2,” the star wrote.

Gemma looked stunning as she donned a satin turtleneck midi dress in a chocolate brown color, with a slit detail on the thighs.

It is the first photo of the couple to be shared on Gemma’s account in less than a week after fans saw a clear rejection of Luca by her family.

The dressage rider’s account managers have avoided sharing a mention or photo of the fishmonger in the lead up to the final.

Plans: While Gemma was settling down at home, her sweetheart Luca revealed he plans to move to Chester to be near his girlfriend after they found love on the ITV dating show

And after Gemma and Luca’s second place finish, Luca’s family was quick to congratulate the couple by posting a photo of them together with a gushing caption.

It read: ‘Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for all the support you’ve shown this beautiful couple. So excited to keep watching your trip from the outside. You really won by finding each other.’

This was in stark contrast to Gemma’s Instagram, which conspicuously only posted solo photos of the brunette beauty leading up to and after the finale, with beau Luca noticeably absent.

Sharing a solo photo of Gemma dressed in a nude ruffled dress, her loved ones captioned it: ‘Words cannot describe how proud we are all of Gemma.

“She has shown the nation how mature, honest and stylish she really is. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support… Gemma will be SO overwhelmed.

“We’re now giving this back to Gemma… We’ve enjoyed managing her account and being a part of her @loveisland journey. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.’

Eagle-eyed home fans quickly took notice and suggested on Twitter that Gemma’s family wasn’t too fond of Luca and that they were doing damage control to protect Gemma’s brand.