Love Island’s Gemma Owen looks sensational as she models for her new luxury jewellery collection

Gemma Owen looked sensational in a Hollywood-esque rich red dress to promote her new jewelry collection at luxury brand Abbott Lyon.

The Love Island runner-up, 19, has whipped up a storm to show off her shiny ‘designer-inspired’ necklace and bracelets.

Brunette beauty Gemma sported a scarlet corset side number for the photo shoot and has been flaunting her personalized accessories for her latest brand deal since she left the villa this summer.

She wore her raven blonde locks in a glamorous soft wave, with her front fringes framing her face perfectly.

Her elegant makeup featured a smokey eye and a winged liner, making her cheeks blush with a hint of contour and blush.

With fluttering lashes and a nude lip, it really was her sensational dress that did the talking, as the bodice framed her slender figure perfectly.

To match her shiny new jewelry, Gemma wore a pair of gold-heeled sandals with straps to add some height to her frame.

While Gemma was on Love Island, more than 3.3 million Google searches were made about her jewelry, and she has revealed that she is a true jewelry lover.

When asked how many people she thought had searched for her jewelry on Google, Gemma was way off with her estimate of 20,000 – leaving her in a fit of giggles during an interview with Abbott Lyon.

The 19-year-old reality star shared the news in a message to her 2.1 million Instagram followers: “This collection is really the answer to all my jewelry questions from my followers.

‘Jewelry is part of my identity, I wear’ [it] every day.

‘My collection is inspired by designers and I was inspired by jewelry I have had for years.’

They and Love Island were desperate to emulate Michael Owen’s daughter for her sense of style and got curious after wearing the same gold ‘x’ choker-esque necklace all season.

And eagle-eyed viewers found that the gold choker is from iconic jeweler Tiffany & Co and is part of their Graffiti X collection.

To increase the value, the piece is a custom vintage piece created by designer Jean Schlumberger, made in the 1980s.

And the piece is currently selling for a whopping £20,000, according to one TikTok user.

In a new video, they said, “We need to talk about Gemma Owen’s gorgeous necklace that she’s never seen without.

“About a week into the series I saw this necklace and thought it looks quite familiar and is also quite expensive. And I was right. The necklace is part of the Tiffany and Co. Graffiti X Collection.”

She added, “Gemma’s is gold choker style though, meaning much thicker and it also has diamonds embellished.”

The necklaces and matching bracelets in her new collection cost between £95 and £99, allowing her followers to recreate her look for a fraction of the price.

Gemma continued in her Instagram post: “This collaboration has been such a journey and I’ve been involved every step of the way. From the designs, choosing the materials and making the packaging.

‘I have really been able to put my own stamp on it and I am very grateful for that.

“My jewelry is so personal to me, so I’m thrilled that with Abbott Lyon you have the opportunity to customize the jewelry.

“I never take my jewelry off, I wear it in the bath, in the shower, on vacation in the pool, so it was very important to me to be able to make jewelry that fits and that people can wear at any time.

Her collection is remarkably waterproof and also claims not to fade or tarnish.

Most recently, Gemma teased that “something completely different is in the pipeline” after weeks of speculation that TV bosses have signed her up for a reality series.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline last week, the 19-year-old also revealed that her Love Island boyfriend Luca Bish is a hit with her father, soccer legend Michael Owen.

“Luca fits in well and gets along well with my siblings, my mother and my father too,” she said.

“His family is nice too – I get on very well with all of them and have a good relationship with his sister.

‘I really enjoy spending time with them in Brighton when I can and the same when he comes to Cheshire.

“As for my relationship and Luca, things are going very well. Luckily we can spend time together so the relationship is going really well and it’s all positive.’

And on her return to TV, the GB team dressage champion hinted that a series is in the works — and that it could be related to her love of horses.

She said, “We have something completely different in the pipeline that I’m really excited to start working on. I can’t reveal too much.’