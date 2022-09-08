Love Island’s Gemma Owen flashes her underwear in a figure hugging dress

<!–

Gemma Owen flashed her underwear through a sheer midi dress as she attended the People’s Pet Awards at London’s Grosvenor House on Thursday.

The Love Island star, 19, dressed to impress in the striking black number as she wore her gear in a pair of lace-up high heels at the star-studded event.

Gemma, who is the daughter of soccer star Michael Owen, looked incredible as she slid her long dark locks into a high ponytail that flowed down her bust.

The beauty turned up the heat and donned a glamorous makeup palette, including a bold smoky eyeshadow and nude lipstick.

Gemma took to her Instagram account earlier in the day to reveal that she presented one of the awards at the ceremony.

The beauty asked fans to “wish me luck” at “my first red carpet event” since leaving the Love Island villa this summer.

Also in attendance was Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins, who cut a stylish figure in a white and black patterned midi dress.

The presenter closed her waist with a chic black belt and elevated her body in a sky-high pair of heels.

The blonde beauty fashioned her shoulder-length locks into luxurious waves as she beamed while holding a small white doggy.

TOWIE star Pete Wicks cut a neat figure in a dark gray double-breasted blazer over a coordinated turtleneck sweater and trousers.

The reality star held an adorable dog while hiding behind tinted blue glasses.

Former Love Island star Laura Anderson stood out from the crowd in a glamorous pink strapless dress that sported a thigh-high split.

The beauty was all smiles on a towering pair of dazzling silver heels with tiny bows at the top.

Laura brought her blonde locks into a chic up-do and let two curly locks frame her face while opting for a radiant bronzed makeup palette.

Also at the People Pet Awards was actress Patsy Kensit, 54, who looked stunning in a blue and white floral midi dress.

She added a pair of eye-catching gold heels to the ensemble and brought her blonde locks into a poker style.

Former Strictly contestant Saffron Barker put on a busty show in an incredible black silk gown with a corset top and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

The YouTube star lifted her figure in a pair of strappy heels and styled her blonde locks in loose waves.

She wore a dazzling silver clutch and a pair of chunky gold earrings.

Summery: She added a pair of bold gold heels to the ensemble and styled her blonde locks poker straight