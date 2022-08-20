Love Island’s Gemma Owen flashes her abs in a cream crop top alongside her beau Luca Bish

They have yet to make things official after leaving the Love Island villa.

But Gemma Owen and Luca Bish looked as enamored as ever when they arrived hand-in-hand with their fellow islanders at Camden’s Azura in London.

The international dressage rider, 19, showed off her muscular physique in a cream strapless crop top, paired with beige pants and gold heels.

In Love: Gemma Owen and Luca Bish looked as in love as ever when they arrived hand in hand with their fellow islanders at Camden’s Azura in London

Gemma wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features as she fashioned her brunette into a high ponytail.

Meanwhile, Luca, 23, dressed to impress in a beige blazer, which he wore over a white t-shirt, along with black jeans and trainers.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page packed the PDA as they followed closely behind.

The dancer put on a very leggy display in a leather blue dress, while Andrew looked dashing in an all-black ensemble.

Radiant: The international dressage rider, 19, flashed her toned physique in a cream strapless crop top, teamed with beige slacks and gold heels

Lucky: Luca, 23, dressed to impress in a beige blazer, which he wore over a white t-shirt, paired with black jeans and trainers

Smitten: Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page Caught on the PDA While Following Closely

Looks good: The dancer wore a very leggy display in a leather blue dress, while Andrew looked dashing in an all-black ensemble

Danica Taylor also appeared and turned heads in a form-fitting yellow mini dress, paired with gold heels.

Dami Hope and Amber Gill, Indiyah Pollack and Deji Adeniyi all faced awkward run-ins during the event, but seemed to hold back their past drama for the occasion.

It comes after Gemma was given the blessing of her football father Michael when she said their first meeting in Portugal ‘couldn’t have gone better’.

Stunning: Danica Taylor also appeared and turned heads in a form-fitting yellow mini dress, paired with gold heels

Outing: Dami Hope and Amber Gill, Indiyah Pollack and Deji Adeniyi all faced awkward run-ins during the event, but seemed to tuck their past drama into bed for the occasion

Friends: Gemma wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features as she posed next to Ikenna

Beauties: Tasha, Gemma and Afia (pictured left to right) all smiled as they snapped a sizzling photo

Friends: Indiyah and Josh were also present at the lavish party

During Wednesday morning’s Capital Breakfast show, the international dressage rider explained how the duo got along like a house on fire during a recent family holiday in Portugal and that the couples are now planning to move in together.

Speaking to presenters Rob Howard and Lauren Layfield, Gemma updated Thrush on how their recent trip.

She gushed, ‘It couldn’t have gone better, it was so much fun!

“We were gone for four days, it was a bit like, got a bit of substance, a bit of chill time, but yeah, it was a really nice environment for him to meet everyone.

“They all get along really well and however he was with my siblings, so cute!” she said.

Patient: Gemma admitted she’s ‘still waiting’ for her and Luca to be boyfriend and girlfriend during Wednesday morning’s show

However, the couple, who finished second in Love Island this season, have yet to make things official.

Though Gemma was adamant about the villa, she needed her family’s approval before moving on with the fishmonger – admitting she’s “still waiting” for them to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

The swimwear designer said, “I mean, I know I said at the villa, let’s wait till we get out, we want you to meet the family, let’s not rush it, but now I’m like, okay… ‘