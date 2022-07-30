Love Island’s Gemma and Tasha both talk MARRIAGE with their partners on epic final dates
Love Island’s Gemma and Tasha both got serious on their epic final dates on Friday night’s episode as the latter looms.
The girls are going on romantic dates with their partners, whom they met eight weeks ago on the ITV dating show, and talked about getting married.
Tasha and Andrew embarked on a rose-filled beach date, mimicking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s iconic proposal with the same setup.
Andrew in love, who was chosen by the audience in the first episode to marry Tasha, said: ‘Do I see myself marrying you? Yes, of course I can. I’m not gonna lie. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so quick with anyone.”
Tasha slipped the napkin holder on her ring finger and said, “It will be in a year.”
Andrew joked, ‘I mean, you’ll be waiting a little over a year I think.’
Meanwhile, Gemma and Luca move into a private courtyard before being serenaded by an enchanting six-piece ensemble.
As she took in the breathtaking scenery, Gemma said, “This is where you should imagine some kind of atmosphere.”
Luca answered the dressage rider jokingly, “Okay, hold on to your horses.”
The pair were originally picked to couple up with Paige and Liam during the first episode, but soon grew closer.
Speaking of her best Love Island moments, Tasha then admitted to Andrew, “I definitely asked you to be my boyfriend, I’ve never asked a man to be my boyfriend, but we’ve been through so much that I had to to ask you.’
“I want to be there for you no matter what and support you, I’ve got you, honey,” Andrew added.
The dancer sobbed as she said, “All I ever wanted was a man who loved me for me, I just feel so lucky to have you.”
As Gemma revealed on her date, “I think from the start and until we know, we can’t deny how similar we are and they say opposites attract, but we’re the same person.
“I find it hard to be nice, but I’m more in love with you than anyone else, I find myself drawn to you.”
Luca went on to tell Gemma that when the time is right, he hopes to finally put a “label” on their relationship, adding that he has never felt this way.
Luca admitted: ‘Did I really think I’d meet someone like you that would make me want to move to the other side of England? No.’
As Gemma opened up: ‘We’re literally the same person, it’s crazy. We turn each other on. But we both love it.
“You know it’s hard for me to be loving, but I feel like I’m nicer with you than ever before… I find myself always drawn to you. I always want to be with you and in your company.’
The contestants soon came back to reality when the villa was rocked by a text announcing that the couples among them should vote for who they think is the least compatible.
Due to the tense mood, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack automatically secured their place in Monday’s final as they were the only couple not to receive votes from their fellow islanders.
Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”