Love Island’s Gemma and Tasha both talk MARRIAGE with their partners on epic final dates

Love Island’s Gemma and Tasha both got serious on their epic final dates on Friday night’s episode as the latter looms.

The girls are going on romantic dates with their partners, whom they met eight weeks ago on the ITV dating show, and talked about getting married.

Tasha and Andrew embarked on a rose-filled beach date, mimicking Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s iconic proposal with the same setup.

Tasha slipped the napkin holder on her ring finger and said, “It will be in a year.”

Andrew joked, ‘I mean, you’ll be waiting a little over a year I think.’

Meanwhile, Gemma and Luca move into a private courtyard before being serenaded by an enchanting six-piece ensemble.

As she took in the breathtaking scenery, Gemma said, “This is where you should imagine some kind of atmosphere.”

Luca answered the dressage rider jokingly, “Okay, hold on to your horses.”

The pair were originally picked to couple up with Paige and Liam during the first episode, but soon grew closer.

Speaking of her best Love Island moments, Tasha then admitted to Andrew, “I definitely asked you to be my boyfriend, I’ve never asked a man to be my boyfriend, but we’ve been through so much that I had to to ask you.’

“I want to be there for you no matter what and support you, I’ve got you, honey,” Andrew added.

The dancer sobbed as she said, “All I ever wanted was a man who loved me for me, I just feel so lucky to have you.”

Andrew in love, who was chosen by the audience in the first episode to marry Tasha, said: ‘Do I see myself marrying you? Yes, of course I can. I’m not gonna lie. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so quick with anyone.”

As Gemma revealed on her date, “I think from the start and until we know, we can’t deny how similar we are and they say opposites attract, but we’re the same person.

“I find it hard to be nice, but I’m more in love with you than anyone else, I find myself drawn to you.”

Luca went on to tell Gemma that when the time is right, he hopes to finally put a “label” on their relationship, adding that he has never felt this way.

Luca admitted: ‘Did I really think I’d meet someone like you that would make me want to move to the other side of England? No.’

As Gemma opened up: ‘We’re literally the same person, it’s crazy. We turn each other on. But we both love it.

“You know it’s hard for me to be loving, but I feel like I’m nicer with you than ever before… I find myself always drawn to you. I always want to be with you and in your company.’

The contestants soon came back to reality when the villa was rocked by a text announcing that the couples among them should vote for who they think is the least compatible.

Due to the tense mood, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack automatically secured their place in Monday’s final as they were the only couple not to receive votes from their fellow islanders.

Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox