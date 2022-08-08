Love Island’s Gemma and Luca admit they STILL haven’t made their relationship official

Love Island runners Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have revealed that they have yet to make their relationship official, despite being linked to the show for nearly two months.

In an interview on Monday’s Good Morning Britain, the couple told hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Richard Madeley that they are not yet officially dating and Luca, 23, thinks Gemma, 19, has ‘changed’ since they left the villa.

The pair also spawned rumors that they were arguing at the Love Island reunion, with Gemma saying the allegations of an argument are “absolutely” untrue.

Richard asked the couple if they’ve noticed a change in each other since the show ended, with Luca saying, “You’ve changed a bit. For the better! She came out of her shell more when I saw you with your mother and everything.’

Gemma replied, “With my mom, I’m super close to my mom, so you probably haven’t seen that weird side of me yet.”

Richard then asked, ‘What’s next – are you getting engaged? Are you getting married?’

Gemma laughed and said, “We’re not even boyfriend and girlfriend yet!”

Charlotte asked, “Are you some sort of civil servant?”

“Not yet,” Luca replied.

Gemma added, “I mean, we’re pretty much official, we just don’t have a label on it.”

“I’ll do it,” Luca said.

On their alleged altercation after the reunion show, where Luca was accused of telling a photographer the pair weren’t talking, Gemma denied the reports when asked if there was a tiff.

“No, absolutely not,” she said.

Luca added: “We walked in, I was standing behind Gemma with her bag. She walked right in and I don’t think any of us said a word, but apparently we spoke.

“I usually say something, but we were pretty quiet that night.”

Richard then asked Gemma what her father Michael Owen thought of her time on the show.

She said, ‘He just says, ‘Oh you know, so proud, you didn’t do anything to shame us,’ so he’s happy. Everyone is buzzing, which is very nice.’

According to the Liverpool Echo, Luca made a telling comment to a photographer waiting outside the venue for the reunion, who saw some tension between the pair.

The photographer said to Luca, “You’ve got your hands full there!”

Luca is said to have replied: ‘Oh not mate! She’s got the right bump on me!’

At the time, MailOnline reached out to representatives of Luca and Gemma for comment.

Luca and Gemma both looked very serious after appearing in jovial spirits on the way to filming.

Luca looked demure as he sat with his hand over his mouth next to his partner Gemma in a car on the way home from the reunion.

Good Morning Britain is broadcast on weekdays from 6pm on ITV & ITV Hub.