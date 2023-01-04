Love Island’s Gabby Allen shows off her VERY ripped physique in a skimpy white bikini

<!–

Gabby Allen showed off her incredibly chiseled figure in a white bikini as she flexed her muscles on Instagram on Wednesday.

The Love Island star, 30, proudly showed off her ripped abs and arms as she posed in front of a storm for the sizzling video on her balcony.

The reality TV personality went makeup-free for the clip and swept her long blonde hair up into a chic bun as she posed on a towel.

Impressive: Gabby Allen showed off her incredibly chiseled figure in a white bikini on Wednesday while flexing her muscles on Instagram

Promoting her new six-week fitness challenge, Gabby admitted that she can be a “terrible nutcase” when it comes to scheduling her sessions to ensure she pushes people out of their comfort zones.

The fitness instructor also attributes her sensational figure to diet and exercise, because it is important to “know what to eat.”

She wrote: ‘Where to start? Half the battle is finding a type of exercise/workout that you enjoy. The other half is food and what to do with it. I’ll give you both!

“Obviously other things come into play, but two common factors that determine whether you stick with something are whether you really enjoy the movement, even though you’re sweating your balls off, and knowing what the heck to eat.”

Work it out: The Love Island star, 30, proudly showed off her ripped abs and arms as she posed in front of a storm for the sizzling video on her balcony

“The reason I have tons of repeat members is mainly because my classes have helped them find their love for exercise.

‘I offer so much variety that it stays fresh and exciting. We get the job done, but we have fun doing it.’

She insisted, “Don’t be fooled, the sessions are hard, I can be a terrible nut when it comes to formatting my sessions, but it’s all for your own good.”

“While you may hate me for that 40-second burpee interval, or the one-minute Sit Up AMRAP, or the 30-second squat hold… you’ll love it afterwards. It becomes addictive. You want more!’

Ripped: The reality TV personality went makeup-free for the clip and swept her long blonde hair up into a chic bun as she posed on a towel

Sensational: Gabby promoted her new six-week fitness challenge and admitted she can be a ‘terrible lunatic’ when it comes to scheduling her sessions

Gabby added, “Once you get the initial “I can’t” out of the way (because YOU CAN AND YOU WANT), you’ll soon realize what you can actually do, or eventually have the potential to do.

“Remember, I wasn’t born in a 10-minute plank hold — I had to work for it. We all have to WORK for what we want.

But there’s no reason why we can’t enjoy it too. And if I can promise you one thing, you get my January challenge. That is it.’

It comes after Gabby recently uploaded a “before” and “after” photo, after undergoing a year-long body transformation that clearly illustrated how her abs went from impressively tight to perfectly chiseled last year.