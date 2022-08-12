Love Island’s Gabby Allen shows off her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini in Ibiza

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has enjoyed a romantic getaway in Ibiza with her sweetheart Brandon Myers.

And Gabby Allen showed off her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini as she topped up her tan on a luscious boat.

The former Love Island star, 30, looked stunning in the revealing ensemble, while accessorizing with stylish sunglasses and gold jewellery.

Wow! Gabby Allen showed off her toned physique in a skimpy brown bikini as she topped up her tan on a lavish Ibiza boat

Gabby wore a natural makeup look with a nude lip and styled her blonde locks in a neat braid.

She was joined by her boyfriend Brandon, who went shirtless and flashed his inked skin during the fun day in the sun.

Alongside the holiday snaps, Gabby posted a candid, natural photo of herself bloated after a day of ‘pampering’.

Stunning: The former Love Island star, 30, looked stunning in the revealing ensemble, while accessorizing with stylish sunglasses and gold jewelry

Beauty: Gabby wore a natural makeup look with a nude lip and styled her blonde locks in a neat braid

Candid: Alongside the holiday snaps, Gabby posted a candid, natural photo of herself bloated after a day of ‘pampering’

Gabby and Brandon have been dating since June 2020 and two months later they made their romance public.

The TV personality initially denied speculation that they were in a relationship, stating that they were “just friends” at the time.

Gabby was previously in a relationship with Rak-Su star Myles Stephenson until August 2019, when she accused him of cheating on her.

The reality star is said to be worth an estimated £1.3 million since he rose to fame in the 2017 Love Island series.

Stylish: the reality star covered in a brown and white crochet skirt and wore a bandana

Beautiful: She lay on the lavish boat with her influencer boyfriend Bethan Sowerby who wowed in a black bikini

Looks good: She was joined by her boyfriend Brandon, who went shirtless and flashed his inked skin during the fun day in the sun

Earlier in the week, Gabby proudly showed off her ripped physique after undergoing a year-long body transformation.

The Scouse reality star uploaded a “before” and “after” snap, which clearly illustrated how her abs went from impressively toned to perfectly chiseled.

In the first photo, taken last year, Gabby looked sensational posing in a bright orange bikini, while in the second, taken recently, the Love Islander lifted her tank top to reveal undulating abs.

Fitness instructor Gabby wrote next to it in a lengthy post, “OFF FOR A YEAR,” before praising her “shape up” groups for being transformative and going on to explain how running the groups has helped transform herself.

She insisted: ‘We’ve gone through some amazing transformations, created sustainable healthy routines, built trust, educated, introduced new friendships that are now amazing!

“As a coach, I have progressed so much. I have taught myself SO much by working with incredible people. I have changed my OWN physique, I am stronger, healthier, happier. I have more confidence and love more than anything else, helping others feel the same.”