Love Island’s Francesca Allen is planning to make her co-stars her bridesmaids at her wedding

Love Island’s Francesca Allen plans to make friends from the villa, her bridesmaids.

The 26-year-old reality star got engaged to businessman Ed Crossan in December after a year of dating, and she plans to have some of her best friends from her stint on the ITV2 dating show join her bridal party.

She said OKAY! Online: ‘[My friends from Love Island are] 100 percent will be part of my wedding. I consider a few of them to be bridesmaids to be honest, so they will definitely be a part of my special day.”

The fashion influencer was close to Yewande Biala, Joanna Chimonides and Amy Hart on Love Island’s fifth series.

Planning to have her wedding abroad, Francesca is going to Italy to check out some venues after deciding not to party in Ibiza.

She said ‘I’ve been really chill’ [about wedding plans] and I haven’t really started yet.

“Ed keeps asking me, ‘So…any idea?’ I definitely think I want it abroad; I looked at Ibiza but that wasn’t really for me. I’ve even been to a few viewings.’

She added: ‘I’m going to Italy to look around. There are a few places that I really like there. I just need to get the feeling! Once I have the spot, I can get to work.’

Francesca said she feels an affinity for “beautiful” Italian because of the Italian blood in her family, adding that she is a big fan of the local food.

Francesca was briefly linked to Michael Griffiths in the 2019 season of Love Island.

She shared the happy news that she got engaged to Ed last December in an Instagram post, saying it was the “best Christmas present a girl could ask for.”

It came just seven weeks after Francesca officially went Instagram with her fiancé.

Francesca shared snaps of her question-raising beauty, writing: ‘The best Christmas present a girl could ask for ❤️ I’m marrying my best friend!!!!! I still can’t believe it.’

In November, Francesca took to Instagram with a selection of steamy snaps to reveal her latest romance with her followers.

The beauty packed on the PDA with her then-new boyfriend as she wrapped her arms around his neck and gave him a passionate kiss on the lips.

Staring happily at her husband, Francesca put on a leggy display as she snuggled up to him in a thigh-skimming mini dress and told him, “I [heart emoji] YOU’.

Francesca looked infatuated as she snuggled up to her beau as they enjoyed a meal together at a picturesque restaurant.