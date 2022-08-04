Love Island’s Faye Winter takes a swipe at the show’s contestants entering for fame rather than love

Faye Winter has done a dig at Love Island contestants who she says don’t just enter the dating show to find love.

Referring to islanders entering the villa while management is already set up, the season seven finalist explained, “They know what they’re going in for.”

But the 27-year-old reality star assured that she went in with her eye on one thing, saying she “got exactly what I went in for” after coming in third with the lovely Teddy Soares.

Faye expressed concern about the show's contestants for notoriety, as she explained, "Some people have already gone in with management.

“They are already making deals. So they already know what they are going in for.

“I went in there with 1000 followers, I took a sabbatical from work, I was like ‘I’ll be back.’ And then of course I was there for eight weeks,” the star continued, describing her own journey.

And continuing her own successful Love Island story, Faye explained how grateful she was for the show when she met boyfriend Teddy there.

Delen: “I came out with exactly what I went in. And it’s weird because that’s what people always say to me, “Oh my god, you and Teddy” and when we went in there we came from completely different sides of the UK, and we would never have met. So we have to thank everything and everyone for Love Island.’

The star’s comments come after ITV was forced to deny that the staff made deals with talent agents to represent contestants before they even took part in the show.

The sun reported that the broadcaster launched an internal investigation amid concerns about two unnamed talent agencies that often represent reality TV stars, claiming prospective islanders were approached just hours after it was announced they would be joining the show.

An ITV spokesperson told MailOnline that they are not getting involved in Love Islanders’ talent representation, which is at the sole discretion of the contestants.

They said, ‘We don’t have any financial arrangements with talent agents, nor do we have any involvement in the management of applicants for the show.

“Once participants have joined the show, as part of our ongoing duty of care and welfare process, we support those who lack representation in finding suitable management, but it is always at their discretion who they decide to sign with.”