Love Island’s Faye Winter Reveals She’s Still In Therapy A Year After Appearing On The Dating Show

Love Island’s Faye Winter has revealed she is still in therapy a year after she appeared on the ITV2 dating show.

The reality star, 27, has been candid about her struggles since she left the villa last year, admitting that “the reaction was difficult to deal with.”

At one point, the show received a record 24,763 Ofcom complaints over Faye’s expletive-filled feud with boyfriend Teddy Soars, 27.

Faye, who will star in this year’s Celebrity MasterChef, said: The sun: ‘I am still in therapy and I think I will do it for a long time.

“I’ve always been very outspoken, I’m myself, and if I need a little help along the way, that’s okay.

She then shared how trolls used her plastic surgery: “I’ve been very open and honest about what I’ve done. The backlash was hard to deal with, I still have so many blocked words on my Instagram account and it took me a while to look at those words.”

The influencer went on to explain how she is currently “embracing” a more natural look after her lip filler has been reduced.

Thousands of viewers turned to the media watchdog to voice their dismay at an episode in which Faye spoke out furiously at Teddy after seeing a clip of him in Casa Amor.

Faye’s diatribe – branded “terrible,” “insulting” and “gaslighting” by fans of the show – resulted in the most expletive-ridden episode ever, with contestants swearing 125 times, while Faye is said to have said “f* *k” 57 times.

And in March of this year, Faye and her boyfriend Teddy Soares, 26, revealed they had to quit Instagram for receiving despicable racial abuse from online trolls.

The pair came second in last year’s series of the ITV2 dating show and have been inseparable since moving in together after dating for just three months.

Teddy opened up about why the couple had to disappear from Instagram for a while on an episode of Vicky Pattinson’s The Secret To podcast earlier this year.

Speaking to the Geordie Shore host, Teddy said, “She [Faye] gets quite a bit of racism thrown at her for being with me.

“And I experienced the same thing, I think during a Q&A of sorts, but not to go into too much detail there, it was just something I never really expected to have any kind of trolling.

He added: ‘It’s just there. You remove it, but there’s so much coming at you and I think any hate, any jealousy, any toxicity in the world is just filthy.

‘I like to keep it positive, I like to always have good energy. So when I saw it, I thought, ‘What should I do?’

The couple had no choice but to take a break from social media. Teddy said, “I just got off Instagram, Faye did the same, and we just went to Devon.

“We were just off social media for three or four days and I was on the phone with my family, talked to my family a lot more during that time, and kind of went back into our own personal bubble and almost reminded us of ourselves.” who we are.’

Teddy said to Vicky, “I’m not just saying this, we’re going from strength to strength.

“I’m not even going to say we don’t have our spats. We obviously have our spats.

“Yeah, of course we’re together 24/7, but yeah, everything’s like… it’s going up a little bit and I honestly couldn’t have dreamed that I’d be in the position where my life has changed so much.

“To have a kind of partner that you can just have good conversations with, come home to, smile and just enjoy each other’s company. It’s good, it’s great.’

Faye and Teddy were second just behind Liam Reardon and Millie Court in Love Island 2021.