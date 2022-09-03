Love Island’s Faye Winter and Teddy Soares announce they have welcomed an adorable new pup

<!–

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares welcomed a new addition to their family this week in the form of an adorable new puppy.

The couple, who met in Love Island’s 2021 series, shared the good news in a sweet bite on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday.

Penning ‘When two turn into three…’, former real estate agent Faye, 27, sat on her 26-year-old beau’s knee as they held the little one in their arms.

Teddy and Faye all laughed at the photo, which was taken in the garden of their lavish shared home.

And rushing to the comment section, a slew of their celebrity friends rushed, with co-star Sharon Gaffka writing “So cute,” while former islander Amber Davies saying, “No, my heart can’t take this.”

Former financial advisor Teddy sweetly shared his Instagram stories about both Faye and their new pup post: ‘She’s everything we could have hoped for! They are both my precious’

While Faye echoed her boyfriend’s words when she told her 1.2 million followers, “Meet our new baby,” before quipped, “It was only a matter of time before I got my way.”

The beauty, who hails from Devon, has been open about her love of animals – volunteering for Guide Dogs UK before and after her stay at the famous villa.

She has often adopted dogs into her home and even had to give away one that she temporarily cared for – just before going to Love Island.

The pair placed third on the ITV2 dating show and have been growing stronger ever since they returned to the UK – recently celebrating their one year anniversary.

And teasing that she’s hoping for an early engagement, Faye shared a video while they attended a Tiffany and Co. exhibition in August, joking that she wanted Teddy to invest in a brick from the brand.

In the video, she said, “So today we came to the Tiffany and Co. exhibition courtesy of Fendi and now we’re going to look at engagement rings for me!”

Teddy then jokingly tried to run away, but as she playfully pulled him back, she told him, “If you love me, buy me one.”

The TV star replied, “I love you, but you’re going to give me a heart attack.”

Faye then pointed out, “It’s only the price that gives you a heart attack. I’m going to get my ring, guys. I’m going to get my ring.’

The reality star then sat down with her nervous partner as she tried on huge engagement rings with a jewelry consultant.

Teddy looked sheepish when he saw the beauty wearing a gold ring with the huge glittering stone on her finger as she showed her fans the breathtaking jewelry online.