Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ inspired ITV bosses to reboot Big Brother

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged ITV bosses to reboot Big Brother on the channel five years after it last aired on Channel 5.

Earlier this month it was announced that ITV2 would be reviving the show that spawned reality television, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018.

Discussing the move at the Edinburgh TV Festival, ITV content boss Kevin Lygo said Big Brother ‘has shaped most television’ after gaining widespread popularity.

Wow! Love Island’s ‘extraordinary success’ encouraged ITV bosses to reboot Big Brother on the channel five years after it last aired on Channel 5

Kevin, 64, said the launch of the upcoming streaming platform ITVX was a reason for its return, in addition to Love Island’s dominance in the summer TV schedule.

He said: ‘We watch Love Island and we see this extremely successful show that defies all current logic and goes against what people say in it: ‘Young people don’t watch (linear) television’.

“And then you think every night at 9pm on ITV2 and on the Hub for eight weeks is this show that more young people are watching than anything else.

“And we should all be really happy with the fact that if you get the right show, they’ll come and watch.”

It’s back! Earlier this month it was announced that ITV2 would be reviving the show that gave birth to reality television, which aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (former presenter Davina McCall pictured on the show in 2002)

Kevin said he doesn’t think Big Brother’s audience will skew so young, as he thinks many former viewers will return because they “remember it so fondly.”

He described his legacy as this “extraordinary thing” that arguably “shaped most television” and is not concerned that its revival poses a risk to the broadcaster.

Love Island’s latest series was a ratings success, delivering its biggest launch episode since 2019.

Day: Irish TV star Laura (pictured) revealed her shocking decision to quit her job after three years on Monday – partly blamed on the show’s format for her career choice

ITV also recently announced that there will be two series of the show in 2023: a summer series in Mallorca and a winter series in South Africa.

Laura Whitmore announced earlier this week that she has hosted her latest Love Island series and will not be returning for the series in South Africa.

The host cited ‘difficult elements’ of the format, including flying the villa back to the UK as the reason for her departure.

Vick Hope and Maya Jama are reportedly the “frontrunners” to host the show.