WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Love Island’s Ekin-Su signs biggest clothing deal in show history with Oh Polly

Entertainment
By Merry

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island’s Ekin-Su makes over £1 MILLION as she signs the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with Oh Polly after a landslide win alongside friend Davide

By Sarah Packer for Mailonline

Published: 13:15, 11 August 2022 | Updated: 13:23, 11 August 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand, MailOnline may exclusively reveal.

The Love Island star, 27, was ‘deluged with offers’ by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but wanted to ‘follow her heart’ by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.

What dreams are made of: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the biggest clothing deal in show history with Oh Polly brand, MailOnline exclusive reveals

What dreams are made of: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the biggest clothing deal in show history with Oh Polly brand, MailOnline exclusive reveals

The Love Island star was 'flooded with offers' by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti

The Love Island star was 'flooded with offers' by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti

The Love Island star was ‘flooded with offers’ by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Molly Mae Hague steps out in workout…

Merry

Mitch Eynaud from Married At First Sight…

Merry

Love Island stars reunite to celebrate…

Merry
1 of 2,874

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More