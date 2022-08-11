Love Island’s Ekin-Su signs biggest clothing deal in show history with Oh Polly

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand, MailOnline may exclusively reveal.

The Love Island star, 27, was ‘deluged with offers’ by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but wanted to ‘follow her heart’ by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.

What dreams are made of: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has signed the biggest clothing deal in show history with Oh Polly brand, MailOnline exclusive reveals