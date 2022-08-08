Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu suffers nipslip on Loose Women

Ekin-Su Culculoglu suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Loose Women on Tuesday when she appeared in the studio in a very low-cut red dress.

The Turkish beauty, 27, appeared on the show alongside Davide Sanclimenti, also 27, for their first TV interview since winning Love Island.

But viewers soon noticed that Ekin-Su was in danger of slipping when her top started to slide off during the chat.

Woops: Ekin-Su Culculoglu suffered a wardrobe malfunction in Loose Women on Tuesday when she appeared in the studio in a very low-cut red dress

Ekin-Su seemed oblivious to the outage and chatted happily to the ladies about her experience with the show and what life has been like since leaving the villa.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “So much fear that Ekin is jumping out of her top.”

Another viewer wrote: ‘Are the producers panicking that Ekin Su’s top is sliding down?’

Another said: ‘Loose women watching on my lunch break. I’m a little concerned about the top of Ekin-Su. Let’s hope she uses tape!’

Revealing: The Turkish beauty, 27, appeared on the show alongside Davide Sanclimenti, also 27, for their first TV interview since winning Love Island

Outit: Ekin-Su appeared on the show in a red mini dress with a plunging neckline

One viewer said ‘Psssttt Ekin, your nipple is hanging out’, and another said ‘@LooseWomen, help dear Ekin, I think her nipple has popped out’.

During the interview, the couple were asked how it felt to have won the show by an overwhelming public vote.

Ekin-Su said, “It hasn’t sunk in yet. I was shocked, my heart came out of my chest. I wasn’t really expecting anything and when our names were called it was like, is this a dream?’

Response: Viewers quickly noticed that Ekin-Su was in danger of being pinched when her top started to slide off during the chat

The actress confirmed that she felt an instant connection to Davide from the moment she met him, adding, “I took one look at Davide and felt this instant spark and was like, OK Ekin, act cool now.”

Brenda Edwards asked the couple how they found Casa Amor, where Davide shared a kiss with bombshell contestant Mollie.

Davide replied: ‘What I did with Molly at Casa Amor, it was a confirmation that I felt something’ [Ekin] and that it was unique.’

Interview: Ekin-Su chatted happily to the ladies about her experience with the show and what life has been like since leaving the villa

Ekin-Su then added, “We’re a lot closer now.”

When asked if they’ve moved in together yet, Davide said, “Not now, we don’t share the same house, but we’re always together.”

Ekin Su added: “We plan to be, probably September, October.”