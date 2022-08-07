Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu ‘SLAMS last year’s contestants in shocking voice notes’

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has reportedly labeled last year’s Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon as ‘dry’, while dismissing Liberty Poole as ‘annoying’.

In shocking voice notes obtained by The sun on Sundaythe Turkish actress, 27, called last year’s Love Island contestants “pointless.”

Ekin-Su won this year’s series of the ITV2 dating show with Davide Sanclimenti, but was unimpressed by the singleton crop in series seven.

In the voice notes, Ekin-Su reportedly told a friend, “Last year was terrible. The people there were just dry, pointless personalities. I just couldn’t believe them. Even the couple that won, Liam and Millie, even they were dry.

“I was like, ‘F*** me, where’s the drama?’ I think last year was wrong. I don’t know why they attracted people so much, they were dry.’

Ekin-Su also had a few choice words for Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish, saying she didn’t believe their relationship was real from the start.

She said, “That Liberty girl was so annoying. Jake and Liberty were fake, you could tell he was playing the game right away.”

Millie, Liam, Liberty and Jake have all not yet responded to Ekin-Su’s bombshell voice notes.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Ekin-Su Culculoglu for comment.

Ekin-Su returned to the UK this week after winning Love Island alongside her show partner Davide who has now returned to his hometown of Manchester.

Ekin-Su admitted she missed “my husband” Davide when she took to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Looking stunning in a full made up face and a pink corduroy jacket, she said: ‘So I’m back in Essex guys, and it’s freezing in the UK.

Back home: While seeing her friends and family in Essex, Ekin-Su admitted she missed ‘my husband’ Davide in a video on her Story on Friday night

‘It takes some getting used to this weather, but it is of course very nice to see the family, the neighbors and of course my good friends again tomorrow.

She added: “I miss my husband, but I know I will see him soon. I love the support, I love you all!’

It comes after Davide, 27, came into town with a group of friends as they welcomed him back to Manchester after winning the show.

The owner of the Shisha bar chain was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxurious city center apartment.

In an instant, shared on his Instagram account, Davide posed with his Love Island suitcase bearing his name in pink letters with the skyline as the background.