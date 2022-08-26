Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu shows off her toned physique in blue figure-hugging gym gear in LA

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked stunning on Friday as she hit the road in Los Angeles.

The Turkish actress, 27, showed off her toned physique in a blue Bo+Tee crop top and matching gym leggings during her trip.

She added a pair of white high top sneakers and carried a black Gucci handbag as she chatted with fans in the street.

Stunning: Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked fabulous as she hit the road in Los Angeles on Friday

Ekin-Su sported a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her brunette locks in loose waves.

The reality TV star was ecstatic to hear she has fans in the state when she stopped by to give several a hug and shoot a video.

She shared a short montage of clips on her Instagram stories, explaining ‘so excited to finally be here’

Ekin-Su also told her 2.8 million followers: ‘I just noticed the blue tick, I’m aware it’s gone, I don’t know why, but we’re clearly on track to get that back’

Incredible: The Turkish actress, 27, showed off her toned physique in a blue Bo+Tee crop top and matching gym leggings during her trip

Beauty: Ekin-Su sported a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip, while her brunette locks were styled in loose waves

It comes after Ekin-su signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand, MailOnline can reveal exclusively.

The Love Island star was ‘deluged with offers’ by multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, but wanted to ‘follow her heart’ by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source told MailOnline that the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.

Support: The reality TV star was ecstatic to hear she has fans in the state when she stopped to hug several and shoot a video

She shared a short montage of clips on her Instagram stories, explaining ‘so excited to finally be here’

An insider close to Ekin-Su revealed: “Ekin met numerous brands this week, but she knew Oh Polly was a perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

“She has signed a huge deal worth over a million and now she can’t wait to work with the brand and work on her very first collection.

“Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of making a name for herself one day, she will never forget this feeling of being much sought after and admired by her legions of fans.”

Ekin left the Love Island villa not only as the winner of the show, but with the largest following, as 2.6 million viewers rushed to support the former Turkish soap star.

MailOnline has reached out to Ekin’s representative for comment.

Ekin-Su also told her 2.8 million followers: ‘I just noticed the blue tick, I’m aware it’s gone, I don’t know why, but we’re clearly on track to get that back’

Ekin won Love Island earlier this month with Italian stallion friend Davide after they bonded over food and got viewers hooked on their rambunctious romance.

Despite a few setbacks, including Ekin crawling across the patio floor to keep her kissing former islander Jay Younger a secret, towards the end of the series, the pair said te amo, love you in Italian.

Sources have revealed to MailOnline that Davide also met multiple brands this week as the pair are expected to become one of the most successful winners in Love Island history.