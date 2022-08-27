Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu puts on a VERY leggy display in a blue mini dress

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked sensational as she went out for a sumptuous meal at Ceccioni’s in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The Turkish actress, 27, put on a very leggy display in a light blue figure-hugging mini dress, paired with strappy black heels.

She posed for a sizzling Instagram snap with her pasta and captioned, “A little bit of Italy everywhere I go.”

Wow! Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu put on a very leggy show in a light blue mini dress as she headed out for a sumptuous meal at Ceccioni’s in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Ekin-Su carried a small beige bag and decorated with ornate silver jewelry.

The reality TV star sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while sporting her dark brown locks in a blown out style.

The beauty took to Instagram on Friday to tease her 2.8 million followers about a secret project she’s working on in the United States.

Sweet: She posed for a sizzling Instagram snap with her pasta and captioned the post: ‘A little bit of Italy everywhere I go’

The glamor trip included sunbathing by a luxury pool as she captioned the morning photo with ‘Good morning LA’

In another stunning selfie photo, the beauty can be seen in a bright pink mini dress as she poses for a selfie outside a building.

The sunny snap showed off her glorious tan and the beauty can be seen wearing a gold chain with her initial ‘E’.

Stunning: The reality TV star sported a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while sporting her dark brown locks in a blown-out style

Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide won Love Island early this month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

And it looks like they’re getting stronger now that the pair will star in their own ITV2 show.

When he appeared on Big Breakfast last week, Davide admitted, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

Pretty in Pink: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to tease her trip to Los Angeles

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide concluded: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’