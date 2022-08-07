Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu puts on a very busty display in chocolate brown mini dress

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu looked sensational as she dined out with celebrities on Saturday in Sheesh in her native Essex.

The Love Island winner, 27, put on a very busty display in a glamorous off-the-shoulder mini dress with a low-cut Bardot neckline.

Actress Ekin-Su posted a photo of herself standing alone next to a classic black Chrysler 3100 truck on Instagram, hinting she missed her boyfriend Davide, writing, “I’m back, but one thing is missing.”

Glamor pussy: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, looked sensational as she dined out Saturday at celebrity haunt Sheesh in her native Essex

The reality star’s dress had an asymmetrical ruffled hem and she posed confidently with her hand on her hip.

She was carrying a black Chanel bag and added a few inches to her figure by opting for a pair of white open-toed heels.

Television star Ekin-Su had a healthy bronze glow and wore her highlighted hair in loose curls.

Lost: Ekin-Su hinted that she missed her boyfriend Davide, writing on her Instagram post: ‘I’m back, but one thing is missing’ (Ekin-Su and Davide pictured on Love Island)

She returned to the UK this week after winning Love Island alongside her show partner Davide, who has now returned to his hometown of Manchester.

Ekin-Su admitted she missed “my husband” Davide when she took to her Instagram Stories on Friday.

Looking stunning in a full made up face and a pink corduroy jacket, she said: ‘So I’m back in Essex guys, and it’s freezing in the UK.

Back home: While seeing her friends and family in Essex, Ekin-Su admitted she missed ‘my husband’ Davide in a video on her Story on Friday night

‘It takes some getting used to this weather, but it is of course very nice to see the family, the neighbors and of course my good friends again tomorrow.

She added: “I miss my husband, but I know I will see him soon. I love the support, I love you all!’

It comes after Davide, 27, came into town with a group of friends as they welcomed him back to Manchester after winning the show.

The owner of the Shisha bar chain was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxurious city center apartment.

He’s back! Davide was welcomed with open arms by his friends who threw him a ‘welcome home’ party at his luxury city center apartment

Shared in a snap to his Instagram account, Davide posed with his Love Island briefcase bearing his name in pink letters with the skyline as the background.

The series winner also chose a yellow polo top and blue chino-style shorts for the occasion. He then paired the ensemble with a pair of white sneakers and dark shades to complete his go home look.

He smiled as he stood in front of a “welcome home” sign next to a collection of gold balloons in his luxurious apartment.

He also tagged his location, offering fans a glimpse of his Manchester apartment with fantastic views over the city.