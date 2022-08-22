Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu left speechless as Davide Sanclimenti surprises her for birthday

They won Love Island three weeks ago and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti are still clearly in love.

Davide surprised his girlfriend with a romantic gesture to celebrate her 28th birthday on Sunday.

The Italian stallion shared the big moment on Instagram, revealing that he had arranged for their London hotel suite to be decorated with balloons and photos of the couple.

Sweet: Davide Sanclimentii surprised his Love Island girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu over the weekend by decorating their hotel suite for her 28th birthday

Video showed a shocked Ekin-Su entering the hotel room and seeing her name in large, glowing letters.

While Davide teased, “She thought I didn’t give her anything for her birthday,” Ekin-Su gasped as she saw the hundreds of white balloons floating on the ceiling and pictures of the couple’s time on Love Island.

‘Oh my god, no you didn’t!’ Ekin-Su screamed as the video also showed a pile of presents from upmarket stores Selfridges and Jo Malone by their bedside.

Sweet gesture: Davide has also loved Ekin’s own yellow beanbag as part of the sweet surprise, following her famous choice of seat at the villa

Memories: The Italian stallion shared the big moment on Instagram, revealing that he arranged for their London hotel suite to be decorated with balloons and photos of the couple

Surprise! Video showed a shocked Ekin-Su entering the hotel room and seeing her name in large, glowing letters

Davide also gave Ekin her own yellow beanbag chair as part of the sweet surprise, a nod to her famous seat choice in the villa.

Ekin later shared photos of herself sitting on the beanbag and swallowing the beautiful cake Davide had arranged.

She captioned the photos: ‘I have the best boyfriend in the world. Came into the room and was totally unaware that my husband was surprising me…’

‘I just can not. He even made sure my yellow beanbag was here…. Thank you so much @davidesancli”

Small details: Personalized pillows covered the bed as Davide showered his girlfriend with gifts from Selfridges and Jo Malone

Love: Davide teased ‘she thought I didn’t give her anything for her birthday’, Ekin-Su gasped when she saw all the romantic details

Earlier on Saturday, the couple were reunited after Davide surprised his girlfriend at her door for the birthday celebrations.

On his Instagram Stories, Davide, 27, shared a video of himself waiting outside his girlfriend’s hotel room.

The actress looked shocked when she opened her boyfriend’s door and put her hand in front of her face.

The Love Island winners hugged as Davide entered the hotel room.

The couple had spent several days apart after the business owner returned to Manchester and Ekin-Su spent time in Essex.

Davide captioned the sweet video, shared with his 1.9 million followers: ‘Finally together’.

‘Finally together’: The couple reunited earlier on Saturday after Davide surprised his girlfriend at her door for the birthday celebrations

Surprise: The actress, who turned 28 on Sunday, looked shocked when she opened her boyfriend’s door and put her hand to her face

Later that night, Ekin-Su changed into a glamorous white mini dress as she celebrated her big day at a rooftop bar.

Davide beamed as he held a huge white-and-red frosted cake for Ekin-Su, who took a big bite out of it.

Ekin-Su smiled at the camera, danced and partied with her beau and friends at Luxx nightclub in Mayfair.

Ekin-Su was surrounded by glitter and champagne before settling into a cubicle with her husband.

Davide wrote the clips ‘My ride or die’ and ‘My Everything’.

‘My ride or die’: Later that night, Ekin-Su changed into a glamorous white mini dress as she celebrated her big day at a rooftop bar and nightclub in Mayfair

yum! Davide beamed as he held a huge white and red frosted cake for Ekin-Su who took a huge bite out of it

Ekin-Su threw her smile at the camera and danced and partied with her beau and friends at Luxx nightclub in Mayfair while surrounded by glitter and champagne