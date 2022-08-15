Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu CONFIRMS she’s moving in with Davide Sanclimenti

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has confirmed she will be moving in with her boyfriend and fellow champion Davide Sanclimenti.

During a performance on Monday Lorraine, the actress confirmed to stand-in presenter Christine Lampard that the couple, both 27, will live in her home town of Essex – despite the Italian never having visited the province before.

The big move makes Ekin-Su and Davide the first Love Island in 2022 to officially announce the next step in their romance.

Sharing her excitement at the positive response after her departure from the Spanish villa, Ekin-Su then announced that she and Davide were planning to settle at home.

After stating that her beau was in Manchester while she is currently in London, she then said: ‘So basically we’ve decided we’re moving in together, it’s confirmed!

“It’s official and we’re thinking about moving at the end of September, possibly to Essex, where I’m from.”

‘Davide hasn’t been to Essex and I like it so much because it’s close to London, it’s easy to travel to, a bit of countryside but a bit of that edginess. But I’m really looking forward to that.’

Other Love Island stars have also discussed plans to settle at home, with real estate agent Andrew Le Page keeping an eye on real estate for himself and Tasha Ghouri, Luca Bish considering a move to Chester to be close to Gemma Owen and Dami Hope has been thinking about swapping Ireland for London to live with Indiyah Polack.

Ekin-Su, stunned in a red mini dress, explained what her life has been like since her win: “It was absolutely overwhelming. I’m so thankful I even went to a show.

“You know, it’s such a successful show, I didn’t think I’d find the love of my life and finally I found the perfect man. Not just the perfect body.’

She continued: “I didn’t realize that when you leave the villa you have no idea what’s going on. I had no idea I had this love and support and I want to be thankful to everyone. Even my haters, I love them too, but I’m over the moon.

‘It’s been very busy. Just all these projects in a row, and you know, Davide’s in Manchester, I’m here now. It’s just all surreal. I don’t even know what to say. I am so excited and happy.’

The reality star then discussed her and Davide’s upcoming TV show, which will see them travel to their native country.

She said: ‘We do the Davide and Ekin-Su takes over Italy and Turkey. We love food so it’s like a week in Turkey and then a week in Italy.

“So in Turkey it will be like meeting the family, Davide meets my family, maybe cook them traditional Turkish food and I rate them and see how it is. And then we tour a little bit through Istanbul where I come from, and I do a week in Italy.

‘I meet his parents, his family, I cook perhaps the best linguini of his life and hope his mother likes it. That’s the most important thing, but it’s two passionate cultures coming together and then we’re just us.

“Maybe we’ll have some crazy moments again, of course. People can say, “Oh, there they go again”. But you know, it’s going to be fun.’

While Ekin-Su has found her soul mate in the Italian Stallion, he caused her a mini medical emergency on the show while worrying about his Casa Amor antics.

She told Christine that she had actually had a panic attack because she was worried about what he was doing at Casa Amor.

She said, ‘You can’t pretend or act there. If you act, your mask would eventually come off.

‘At one point in Casa the medics arrived. I had a mini panic attack because I was worried about what Davide was doing… They told me it was okay.’

While Davide actually kissed Coco Lodge and went to bed with Mollie Salmon, he returned to the villa as a single man.