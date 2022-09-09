Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti share a passionate kiss at Heathrow airport

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti formed a united front at Heathrow airport on Friday after he was pictured with two women in the back of a taxi while on a working holiday.

The Turkish actress, 28, and Italian hunk, 27, looked more loved than ever as they shared a passionate kiss before boarding a flight for a romantic getaway.

Ekin-Su looked effortlessly chic in a brown tweed blazer she wore over a figure-hugging black catsuit.

She paired the stylish ensemble with a pair of leather boots and cat eye sunglasses as an accessory.

The beauty wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her caramel locks straight.

Meanwhile, Davide cut a casual figure in a black polo top, paired with cargo pants and a pair of white sneakers.

The couple pushed three suitcases between them and Ekin-Su was also carrying a large Dior shopping bag.

The pair became household names after their appearance on the ITV2 dating show over the summer before finally beating fellow finalists Gemma Owen and Luca Bish for the cash prize.

But after getting used to a new normal after returning to the UK, Davide says his romance with the Turkish actress is still not going well, despite his recent controversy.

He said this morning: ‘I felt like I was off the planet for two months, but our relationship is getting better and better.

“When we came out, we felt like a real boyfriend and girlfriend.”

Ekin-Su admitted that during their stay at the villa, she was so invested in Davide that she became oblivious to the cameras filming her every move.

She said, “We forgot it was a TV show. It hit us when the final came up. We hoped others would win.’

The pair also paid attention to Davide’s recent appearance at KSI’s boxing extravaganza, after which he was seen in a taxi home with two Icelandic influencers.

“It was not fun for Ekin-Su to end up in that situation,” he admitted. ‘We’ve been talking all evening. When I saw the newspaper, I had to laugh.’

Ekin Su, who was in Los Angeles at the time, added: “I called Davide and asked what was going on – it wasn’t just them, there was a group of them. It’s nice that fans support you, but our relationship is private.’

When Davide pressured the prospect of marriage and children, he said, “We’ll be next.”

The handsome Italian Davide was spotted two weeks ago at a party with two Icelandic women in London while his girlfriend was away in Los Angeles.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The sunthe Love Island star was joined by Anita Gunnarsdottir and her boyfriend Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

In a new interview with goss.ieEkin-Su said, “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him all night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a cab with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that’s all.”

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.