Love Island’s Ekin-Su cosies up to Davide at Winter Wonderland

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti got into the festive spirit when they visited Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park on Wednesday evening.

The Love Island couple put on a much-loved show in a selection of snaps shared on Instagram, after responding to a TikTok star’s claims that they were faking their relationship.

Ekin-Su, 28, proved she has expensive taste when she wore a white Chanel headband, which retails for around £1,200 in stores.

The reality star wrapped up warm in a long black coat and opted for comfort on her feet with tan suede Ugg boots.

The pair documented their journey – stopping first to grab food before heading out.

Davide, 27, shared the moment when they were photographed on a roller coaster, with Ekin-Su looking terrified as she held on tightly to the carriage and as they tucked into a hot dog and burger.

He wrote: ‘Finally arrived in Winter Wonderland. Doing what we are good at.’

It comes after Ekin-Su lashed out at TikTok star Max Balegde after he claimed a “prominent British couple” was faking their relationship.

Fans were convinced that Max, who has 3 million followers on the app, talked about Love Island winner Ekin-Su and her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti in the latest episode of his podcast – despite not naming names.

In his The Useless Hotline Podcast, Max said: ‘There is one relationship in particular that is very prominent in the British media at the moment, which I happen to know is absolutely not real.

“I met the person who’s in it and they were pretty nice to me, but they definitely said something that would indicate they’re 100 percent not in a relationship with that person.”

According to The tabEkin-Su slammed Max in a now-deleted tweet, claiming she doesn’t know who he is.

She said, ‘Oh f**k off Max. Trying to stay relevant by interacting with us. Don’t even know who you are mate. Fuck off with your sad TikTok life.”

The pair have been in the public eye since winning the ITV2 dating show and have since starred in their own travel show.

Max spent time with Davide on October 15 when they flew to Ibiza to attend a Spotify party.

A day later, he posted a video on Instagram with the Turkish actress. He said, “You are a liar, actress, Ekin-Su” as she joked, “Ekin-who?” before the couple started laughing.

On Tuesday morning, Max responded to the tweet allegedly posted to Ekin-Su’s Twitter account, claiming he had received death threats from her fans.

He wrote, “There’s nothing like waking up to hundreds of Ekin Su fans telling you you have 24 hours to live, only to find out she’s been tweeting about me and personally messaging them saying bad things about me?” However, I hope everyone else has a nice and MATURE day.”

MailOnline has contacted representatives of Ekin-Su and Max.