Love Island’s Ekin-Su claims she ‘trusts’ boyfriend Davide after he was seen in a cab with two girls

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has claimed she “trusts” her boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti after he was seen in a taxi home with two beauties after a drunken night out.

The Love Island winner, 28, was enjoying a week-long working holiday in Los Angeles with clothing giant Oh Polly when pictures emerged of the Italian stallion, 27, with the girls after KSI’s fight at The O2 in London last Saturday.

In a new interview with goss.ieshe said, “I mean those videos, we know it’s not true because I was talking to him all night. You know the relationship is between me and him and people like to talk.

“The truth behind that is it wasn’t just him, it was a big group, and it just happened to be two girls in a cab with him and his friend and it just looked wrong, that’s all.”

“And you know I trust him, he didn’t cheat, and he’s my man.”

It was recently revealed that the Icelandic blonde who was frolicking with Davide in the taxi was also involved in footballer Phil Foden’s infamous COVID-19 regulation scandal.

Manchester City midfielder Foden was on duty for England in Reykjavík when he and international team-mate Mason Greenwood invited four local girls to the team hotel – a blatant violation of the strict isolation bubble set by manager Gareth Southgate.

Only two girls came in during the incident, which took place at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in September 2020 and resulted in both players being sent home by their manager.

But although Anita Gunnarsdottir admits she was one of four girls filmed earlier that night flirting with Foden and Greenwood, she didn’t go back to the hotel with them.

Instead, local influencers Nadia Sif Lindal Gunnarsdottir and Lara Clausen would burst the England team’s COVID bubble during a clandestine meeting with the two players after a 1-0 win over Iceland.

Anita told MailOnline at the time: “I haven’t met them. I’m not one of the girls who went to the hotel.’

The handsome Italian Davide was spotted two weeks ago at a party with two Icelandic women in London while his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was away in Los Angeles.

The Love Island winner was joined by a friend as they got into a taxi with the girls after watching the KSI v Swarmz and KSI v Pineda fights at the O2 Arena.

In footage obtained by The Sun, the Love Island star was joined by Anita and her boyfriend Matthildur Ylfa Þorsteinsd – who sat next to him during the fight.

Controversy: Manchester City midfielder Foden was on duty in England in Reykjavík when he and international teammate Mason Greenwood invited four local girls to the team hotel

He was reportedly seen chatting and laughing with the duo as they left the venue before sharing a taxi together.

While the video showed Davide laughing in the back seat of the taxi with one of the girls, while the other leaned forward.

MailOnline at the time reached out to representatives for Davide and Ekin-Su for comment.