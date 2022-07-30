Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Gemma will ‘make MILLIONS when they leave the villa’

They rose to prominence after spending the summer at the Love Island villa.

And the stars of Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Gemma Owen are only set to rise according to an expert, who estimates they will both receive £1 million in paid days after the show.

The two Islanders will be the “real winners” of the show, with an insider predicting they will capitalize on fashion recommendations and clubbing appearances.

Destroyed! The stars of Ekin-Su Cülcüloglu and Gemma Owen will only rise according to an expert, who estimates they will both receive £1 million paid after the show

A source predicted that brands will be lining up to partner with them thanks to Ekin’s “engaging” personality and Gemma’s famous last name and “wise” head.

An insider told the Mirror: ‘Ekin-Su and Gemma were the best in terms of marketability. Ekin-Su is not only beautiful, but she also has a captivating personality.

“Gemma has such a wise head on her shoulders. By the name of Owen, she already has a big profile that brands want to tap into. And her own swimwear brand, OG Beachwear, will certainly get a big boost.’

Roll in it! The two Islanders will be the ‘real winners’ of the show, with an insider predicting they will capitalize on fashion recommendations and club appearances

The show has spawned a string of millionaires including Molly-Mae Hague who struck a £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing after the show.

She launched several collections with the fast fashion brand, launched her own company Filter and wrote a memoir at the tender age of 23.

Dani Dyer, 25, has collaborated with In The Style.

Series two stars Olivia, 28, and Alex Bowen, 31, are said to have made around £4 million in sponsorship deals since their time on the show.

Following in her footsteps: The show has spawned a string of millionaires including Molly-Mae Hague who struck a £500,000 deal with PrettyLittleThing after the show

Millie Court is also looking to make £1 million after working with ASOS, Puma and Eyelure after winning the show with her now ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon.

Mark Borkowski, PR and branding specialist, said: ‘It hasn’t been a vintage year for Love Island with all the controversy surrounding the show, but it still has the potential to generate a life-changing amount of money for the finalists.

“With the cost of living crisis, they will just have to work even harder to meet the numbers of previous participants, but there is still a lot of money to be made.”