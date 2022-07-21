Love Island’s Ekin-Su and bombshell Nathalia come to blows in explosive row
Thursday night’s Love Island saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu come to blows with newcomer Nathalia Campos in an explosive preview for the following episode.
In the short clip, the Turkish actress confronted the bombshell and asked her ‘do you have an issue with me?’, causing Nathalia to retaliate ‘Maybe you have an issue with yourself!’
It comes after the Brazilian beauty initially expressed interest in Ekin-Su’s partner Davide Sanclimenti, despite her picking Adam Collard for her first date.
As the islanders chilled out with drinks during the evening, Ekin-Su called out the newcomer after becoming suspicious that there was an issue between them.
Ekin-Su asks Nathalia, ‘have you got an issue with me?’, to which she replies: ‘No I haven’t got an issue with you?’
The actress then responds: ‘Are you sure?’ , prompting Nathalia to ask: ‘No why, Have you got one with me>’
Not letting the situation go, Ekin-Su reiterates: ‘I feel like you’ve got an issue with me.’
Meanwhile during Thursday’s episode, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was picked to go on a date by newcomer Reece Ford.
The night before, as Ekin-Su’s partner Davide Sanclimenti gave a tour of the villa for new bombshells Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards, Reece, 23, pulled Ekin-Su for a chat.
The model, from Coventry, was quick to admit his attraction to Ekin-Su, telling her: ‘You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.’
The following day, Lacey received a text inviting her and the other three bombshells – Reece, Nathalia and Jamie Allen – to choose one Islander to take on a date.
Reece chose Ekin-Su, prompting single Islander Deji Adeniyi to say, ‘you’ve got balls my boy’, referring to Ekin-Su’s connection with Davide.
But as they left the villa for their date, Davide insisted that he doesn’t see Reece as ‘competition’.
He said: ‘I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.’
And it appeared that Davide was right to be confident as Ekin-Su wasted no time in shutting Reece down.
Breaking it to him that she was not into him, the Turkish beauty explained that though she was ‘falttered’, ‘my head, heart and soul is with Davide’, ading that she was ‘100%’ with the Italian hunk.
Proving just how much she liked Davide, upon her return to the vila, she gave him a reassuring hug and gave him some flowers that she picked for him.
Meanwhile, Nathalia choses Adam Collard for her date – despite expressing interest in Davide – as Lacey picked Deji and Jamie picked Danica Taylor.
And while Adam and Ekin-Su shut down down their dates, things heated up for Danica and Jamie as they shared a cheeky snog, while Dami locked lips with Lacey.
The dates followed a steamy game of truth or dare the previous night, in which the newcomers got to know their fellow islanders on a more intimate basis.
Jamie Allen was dared is to ‘kiss the girl you fancy the most’, with the professional footballer planting one on Danica.
Returning the favour, the dancer then chose him for her dare – which challenged her to perform a lap dance routine for the boy she is the most attracted to.
Elsewhere in the game, new girl Nathalia Campos is dared to kiss three boys – sharing a three-second snog with Davide, Adam and Deji.
While Adam Collard was on the receiving end of a pole dance and kiss from Paige, who was keen to show the new girls who her man was as she later told in the beach hut: ‘let the best connection win!’
The arrival of the four new Islanders came just hours after Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were dumped from the villa, after the rest of the boys and girls opted to save Dami Hope and Danica Taylor.
Love Island continues Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Location: Swansea
Occupation: Paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘In Swansea there is just no-one I can find.
‘I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!
‘I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now’
Indiyah Polack
Name: Indiyah Polack
Age: 23
Location: London
Occupation: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? ‘It’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
‘Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
‘I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.’
Tasha Ghouri
Name: Tasha Ghouri
Age: 23
Location: Thirsk
Occupation: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a shambles.
‘This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
‘I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.’
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Location: Chester
Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer.
‘I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
‘If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Location: Guernsey
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone I’m very loyal.
‘I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.
‘I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.’
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu
Age: 27
Location: Essex
Occupation: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!’
Deji Adeniyi
Name: Deji Adeniyi
Age: 25
Location: Bedford
Occupation: Accounts Manager
Why Love Island and why now? ‘The reason why is that my sex life is amazing but my love life is awful. I am the master of failed talking stages. My love life isn’t going the right way so one night I decided to apply for Love Island and now I’m here!’
Josh Samuel Le Grove
Name: Josh Samuel Le Grove
Age: 22
Location: Essex
Occupation: Model
Why Love Island and why now? ‘I’ve always been single. If you’re going to find someone, it’ll be in a place where everyone is single and looking for the same thing.’
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Location: Newcastle
Occupation: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? ‘I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.’
Nathalia Campos
Name: Nathalia Campos
Age: 23
Location: Brazil (lives in London)
Occupation: Operations manager and social media influencer
What can you bring to the villa? ‘I am going to bring the South American spice into the Villa, I can’t wait to get my flirting game on, the girls better watch out ‘
Jamie Allen
Name: Jamie Allen
Age: 27
Location: Preston
Occupation: Footballer
What can you bring to the villa? ‘I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.
‘I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Location: Dublin
Occupation: Senior Microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.
‘When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing.
‘I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first. I’m really good at being in a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Occupation: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘A lot of English girls actually love me.
‘They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.
‘Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. ‘
Luca Bish
Name: Luca Bish
Age: 23
Location: Brighton
Occupation: Fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
‘If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.’
Jacques O’Neill
Name: Jacques O’Neill
Age: 23
Location: Cumbria
Occupation: Rugby League Player
Who is their type on paper? ‘I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.
‘I was saying to my mum the other day that I want a girl. And I’m now ready to settle down.’
Danica Taylor
Name: Danica Taylor
Age: 21
Location: Leicester
Occupation: Dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities.
‘If you say let’s go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it.’
Summer Botwe
Name: Summer Botwe
Age: 22
From: Hertfordshire
Occupation: Events decor business co-owner
What are you looking forward to in the Villa? I think that I’m just genuinely good vibes – very goofy, very silly. Everyone will be fun around me. I don’t really take things too seriously. I feel like I might end up bringing some drama because I do want to go full force with Dami…
Coco Lodge
Name: Coco Lodge
Age: 27
From: Surrey
Occupation: Graphic designer/ ring girl/ shot girl
How would your friends/ family describe you? They’d probably describe me as a predator. I’m super flirty! I give off big energy and boys gravitate towards me and I’m always flirty.
Billy Brown
Name: Billy Brown
Age: 23
Location: Surrey
Occupation: Roofing company director
Why Love Island and why now? ‘I’ve had two girlfriends before, I was obviously going to try and find the lucky third one!’
Lacey Edwards
Name: Lacey Edwards
Age: 25
Location: Swindon
Occupation: Dancer
What can you bring to the villa? ‘I am a sexy, single, show girl ready to turn some heads.
‘I’ve grown up at auditions with a thousand girls competing for five places and if you don’t want it and you’re not competitive, there’s no point showing up.’
Reece Ford
Name: Reece Ford
Age: 23
Location: Coventry
Occupation: Model
What can you bring to the villa? ‘I feel like I am quite confident so I wouldn’t care about stepping on anyone’s toes that doesn’t really bother me.
‘I am going in there to find love so that’s all a part of it really.’