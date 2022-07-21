Love Island’s Ekin-Su and bombshell Nathalia come to blows in explosive row

Thursday night’s Love Island saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu come to blows with newcomer Nathalia Campos in an explosive preview for the following episode.

In the short clip, the Turkish actress confronted the bombshell and asked her ‘do you have an issue with me?’, causing Nathalia to retaliate ‘Maybe you have an issue with yourself!’

It comes after the Brazilian beauty initially expressed interest in Ekin-Su’s partner Davide Sanclimenti, despite her picking Adam Collard for her first date.

Showdown: Thursday night’s Love Island saw Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu come to blows with newcomer Nathalia Campos in an explosive preview for the following episode

As the islanders chilled out with drinks during the evening, Ekin-Su called out the newcomer after becoming suspicious that there was an issue between them.

Ekin-Su asks Nathalia, ‘have you got an issue with me?’, to which she replies: ‘No I haven’t got an issue with you?’

The actress then responds: ‘Are you sure?’ , prompting Nathalia to ask: ‘No why, Have you got one with me>’

Not letting the situation go, Ekin-Su reiterates: ‘I feel like you’ve got an issue with me.’

Meanwhile during Thursday’s episode, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was picked to go on a date by newcomer Reece Ford.

The night before, as Ekin-Su’s partner Davide Sanclimenti gave a tour of the villa for new bombshells Nathalia Campos and Lacey Edwards, Reece, 23, pulled Ekin-Su for a chat.

The model, from Coventry, was quick to admit his attraction to Ekin-Su, telling her: ‘You intrigue me, that’s why I wanted to speak to you first.’

The following day, Lacey received a text inviting her and the other three bombshells – Reece, Nathalia and Jamie Allen – to choose one Islander to take on a date.

Date: Meanwhile during Thursday’s episode, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu was picked to go on a date by newcomer Reece Ford

Cheeky: As the four new bombshells were invited to pick an Islander to take on a date, Reece choses Ekin-Su, prompting Deji Adeniyi to say: ‘You’ve got balls my boy’

Reece chose Ekin-Su, prompting single Islander Deji Adeniyi to say, ‘you’ve got balls my boy’, referring to Ekin-Su’s connection with Davide.

But as they left the villa for their date, Davide insisted that he doesn’t see Reece as ‘competition’.

He said: ‘I am calm and chill… I don’t see competition.’

And it appeared that Davide was right to be confident as Ekin-Su wasted no time in shutting Reece down.

‘I am calm and chill’: As they left the villa for their date, Davide Sanclimenti insisted that he doesn’t see Reece as ‘competition’

Getting to know one another: The night before, Reece, 23, had pulled Ekin-Su for a chat as Davide gave new bombshells Lacey and Nathalia a tour of the villa

Breaking it to him that she was not into him, the Turkish beauty explained that though she was ‘falttered’, ‘my head, heart and soul is with Davide’, ading that she was ‘100%’ with the Italian hunk.

Proving just how much she liked Davide, upon her return to the vila, she gave him a reassuring hug and gave him some flowers that she picked for him.

Meanwhile, Nathalia choses Adam Collard for her date – despite expressing interest in Davide – as Lacey picked Deji and Jamie picked Danica Taylor.

And while Adam and Ekin-Su shut down down their dates, things heated up for Danica and Jamie as they shared a cheeky snog, while Dami locked lips with Lacey.

The dates followed a steamy game of truth or dare the previous night, in which the newcomers got to know their fellow islanders on a more intimate basis.

Truth or dare? Breaking the ice between the new arrivals Jamie, Lacey, Nathalia Reece, and the islanders, were invited to play the game upon arriving into the villa

Jamie Allen was dared is to ‘kiss the girl you fancy the most’, with the professional footballer planting one on Danica.

Returning the favour, the dancer then chose him for her dare – which challenged her to perform a lap dance routine for the boy she is the most attracted to.

Elsewhere in the game, new girl Nathalia Campos is dared to kiss three boys – sharing a three-second snog with Davide, Adam and Deji.

Attraction: Jamie Allen was dared is to ‘kiss the girl you fancy the most’, with the professional footballer planting one on Danica

Reciprocated: Returning the favour, the dancer then chose him for her dare – which challenged her to perform a lap dance routine for the boy she is the most attracted to

Heating up: Elsewhere in the game, new girl Nathalia Campos is dared to kiss three boys – sharing a three-second snog with Davide, Adam and Deji

While Adam Collard was on the receiving end of a pole dance and kiss from Paige, who was keen to show the new girls who her man was as she later told in the beach hut: ‘let the best connection win!’

The arrival of the four new Islanders came just hours after Billy Brown and Summer Botwe were dumped from the villa, after the rest of the boys and girls opted to save Dami Hope and Danica Taylor.

Love Island continues Friday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Kiss kiss: Nathalia shared a kiss with Deji during the fun-filled game

My man! While Adam Collard was on the receiving end of a pole dance and kiss from Paige, who was keen to show the new girls who her man was as she later told in the beach hut: ‘let the best connection win!’