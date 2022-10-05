Love Island’s Dr Alex George reveals he has been diagnosed with ADHD

dr. Alex George has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The former Love Island star, 31, shared a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying he still needs time to “reflect” on the news.

The TV personality also said he knew from a young age that he was “not the same” as other people, but he objects to the fact that ADHD is known as a “disorder.”

Alex wrote: ‘This is not easy to write. I’m sitting on my bed and not 100% sure where to start.

“I’ve suspected for most of my teenage and adult life that I’m not the same as many others around me.

“I struggled when others didn’t, and thrived where others found challenge. I’ve spent most of my life trying to hide and adapt too. Why? My fear has always been that I don’t want to be labeled and judged.

‘Why would I want to be known as someone with a ‘disorder’.

“The turning point for me to finally see someone was my Stompcast conversation with Toddla T, which gave me the strength to stop burying my head in the sand and start looking for answers.

“Over the past few months I have undergone an assessment for, and am now ‘diagnosed’ with, Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

“I still need time to think and organize my thoughts, but I’m really uncomfortable naming this diagnosis.”

Alex closed his post by thanking his followers for their “love and kindness” in processing the diagnosis.

He said, ‘Am I disorderly? The ‘problem’, or do I just not fit neatly into the box that society expects of me? That is the question I would like to understand the answer to.

WHAT IS ADHD? Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a behavioral disorder defined by inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. It affects about five percent of children in the US. About 3.6 percent of boys and 0.85 percent of girls suffer in the UK. Symptoms usually appear at a young age and become more noticeable as a child grows. These can also be: Constant fidgeting

Poor concentration

Excessive movement or talking

Acting without thinking

Little or no sense of danger

careless mistakes

Forgetfulness

Difficulty organizing tasks

Inability to listen or follow instructions Most cases are diagnosed between six and 12 years of age. Adults can also suffer from it, but less research has been done on this. The exact cause of ADHD is unclear, but it is thought to be genetic mutations that affect a person’s brain function and structure. Premature babies and people with epilepsy or brain damage are more at risk. ADHD is also associated with anxiety, depression, insomnia, Tourette’s Gilles and epilepsy. There is no medicine. A combination of medication and therapy is usually recommended to relieve symptoms and make everyday life easier. Source: NHS Choices

“As always, thank you for your love and kindness, social media sometimes gets a bad rap, but I have to say that some of the most powerful moments of human kindness I’ve experienced has been in this place.”

Alex was inundated with messages of support from his followers, including fellow Love Islander Jacques O’Neill, who wrote: ‘Respect! Always here for a chat mate’.

Another user wrote: ‘Amazing that you expose everything on social media in so many ways. Truly inspiring for all generations! Keep being you. You (and all of us) are exactly who you (we) are meant to be. You make a great difference.’

Another said: ‘Well done for speaking out especially to all those who sit in silence ️’

One fan added: ‘Well done for speaking up as I guarantee this has helped countless others who feel so lost and alone. You are great.’

Alex competed in series four of Love Island and was sent home just two days before the finale.

In an interview with MailOnline earlier this year, he praised ITV’s new and improved mental health package being offered to participants.

Last year, he was named a Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the Prime Minister to raise the profile of mental health education and wellbeing in schools.

He is also on ITV’s mental health advisory board for Love Island after two of the show’s former contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, committed suicide.

Commenting on the aftercare now being provided to Islanders, Alex said: ‘I have to say: a real pat on the back for ITV.

“There has been tremendous – and needless to say – tremendous progress with the packages.

“In many ways they are industry leaders because when we have roundtables we are sitting there with many different charities and experts in different organizations.

“Love Island is so big and a lot of hard things have happened, it’s clear we’ve had tragedies.”