Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti surprises his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu for her birthday

They became the king and queen of Love Island this year.

And now Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been reunited after he surprised her at her door on Saturday for a birthday party.

On his Instagram Stories, Davide, 27, shared a video of himself waiting outside his girlfriend’s hotel room.

The actress, who turned 28 on Sunday, looked shocked when she opened her boyfriend’s door and put her hand to her face.

The Love Island winners hugged as Davide entered the hotel room.

The couple had spent several days apart after the business owner returned to Manchester and Ekin-Su spent time in Essex.

Davide cut a casual figure for the surprise, wearing a gray hoodie, black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Ekin-Su looked gorgeous in a cut-out nude jumpsuit as she pinned her hair up in curlers in preparation for the evening party.

Davide captioned the sweet video, shared with his 1.9 million followers: ‘Finally together’.

Later that night, Ekin-Su changed into a glamorous white mini dress as she celebrated her big day at a rooftop bar.

Davide beamed as he held a huge white-and-red frosted cake for Ekin-Su, who took a big bite out of it.

Ekin-Su smiled at the camera, danced and partied with her beau and friends at Luxx nightclub in Mayfair.

Ekin-Su was surrounded by glitter and champagne before settling into a cubicle with her husband.

Davide wrote the clips ‘My ride or die’ and ‘My Everything’.

Earlier this week, Davide left for Manchester to hit the shops with friends on Friday, hoping to find a birthday present for his girlfriend.

And it looked like it was going to be a successful trip as the Love Island winner appeared in good spirits as he walked around his home city in the UK with several bags.

On Instagram, he shared a video of his preparations for Ekin-Su’s birthday, which was August 21.

The ITV star was laden with bags from chic shops, such as Flannels, Selfridges and Jo Malone.

And performing a dance while walking away from the camera, he turned and shared, “Just sort the presents for Ekin-Su.”

The actress could not hide her excitement to see what she had in store. She shared the video in her own Stories, writing: ‘Omg, I can’t wait! Ps love the dance’.

The pair won Love Island at the start of the month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

And it looks like they’re getting stronger now that the pair will star in their own ITV2 show.

When he appeared on Big Breakfast last week, Davide admitted, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide decided: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’

