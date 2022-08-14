Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti enjoys a lads night out in Manchester

Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti returned to his adopted hometown of Manchester on Saturday for a boys’ night out with friends.

The businessman looked good as he enjoyed a night out at the BLVD bar in town.

It comes after Davide, 27, has confirmed he has wrapped up his own ITV2 reality show with girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Out out: Love Island winner Davide Sanclimenti headed back to his beloved Manchester for a boys night out with friends on Saturday

Davide wore all black at night and glimpsed his six-pack while leaving several buttons on his shirt open.

He stepped out in a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers that he paired perfectly with his relaxed look.

Appearing on Channel 4 earlier that day, Ekin-Su joked that the pair would ‘fight and cook’ in front of the audience on their new ITV2 show, admitting that the program will be a ‘mix of two cultures’.

Cheers to success: The outing comes after the Italian revealed he landed his own ITV2 reality show with girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Boys night: The Love Island winner was joined at night by a man who showed a peace sign

Italian stallion Davide told Big Breakfast, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide concluded: ‘We are going to meet family, it will be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’

Kissed by the sun: Davide wore all black at night and caught a glimpse of his six-pack while unbuttoning several of his shirts

“It’s all getting real… fighting, cooking!” Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti will star in their own reality show, they announced during Saturday’s Big Breakfast revival

Elsewhere, the Manchester resident almost announced he was moving in with his girlfriend, though she quickly silenced him.

“You can’t ask yet,” she said awkwardly to Denise Van Outen, before adding, “Maybe soon.”

The day before, Ekin-Su posted a video of himself with Davide at an Indian wedding on Instagram, adding that they were invited and thought, ‘Why not?’

Exciting: The Love Island winners, both 27, revealed they will be filmed by ITV2 cameras as they go on a road trip together through their native Turkey and Italy

It comes after MailOnline revealed that the Turkish soap star has signed the biggest clothing deal in the show’s history with the Oh Polly brand.

She was “flooded with offers” from multiple retailers after her landslide win with boyfriend Davide, but wanted to “follow her heart” by signing with a company that believes in her.

A source said the ITV2 champion, who won the £50,000 cash prize after collecting 63.7 per cent of the public vote, is “ecstatic” and having “the week of her dreams”.

shtum! Elsewhere, the Manchester resident almost announced he was moving in with his girlfriend, though she quickly silenced him (photo with Denise Van Outen, centre)

An insider revealed: “Ekin met numerous brands this week, but she knew Oh Polly was a perfect fit for her, and the feeling was mutual.

“She has signed a huge deal worth over a million and now she can’t wait to work with the brand and work on her very first collection.

“Prior to Love Island, Ekin dreamed of making a name for herself one day, she will never forget this feeling of being much sought after and admired by her legions of fans.”

Ekin left the Love Island villa not only as the winner of the show, but with the largest following, as 2.6 million viewers rushed to support the former Turkish soap star.

Having fun! The day before, Ekin-Su posted a video of herself with Davide at an Indian wedding on Instagram, adding that they were invited and thought, ‘Why not?

Talented: David seemed to be in his element when he broke a move and a group of friends at the party sparkled in their colorful dresses

Ekin won Love Island with Italian stud friend Davide earlier this month after they bonded over food and got viewers hooked on their rambunctious romance.

Despite a few setbacks, including Ekin crawling across the patio floor to keep her kissing former islander Jay Younger a secret, towards the end of the series, the pair said te amo, love you in Italian.

Sources have revealed to MailOnline that Davide also met multiple brands this week as the pair are expected to become one of the most successful winners in Love Island history.