Love Island’s Davide Sanclimenti cuts a casual figure as he heads out shopping in Manchester

Davide Sanclimenti nailed a casual look on Friday when he went to Manchester to hit the shops with friends.

And it looked like it was going to be a successful trip, as the Love Island winner shared on Instagram that he had wrapped birthday presents for his girlfriend and co-star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The 27-year-old business owner stepped out with a friend and slipped into worn-out blue skinny jeans for the outing.

He paired them with a simple white hoodie and added black and white sneakers to the ensemble.

Davide appeared cheerful as he walked through his hometown in the UK, with his friend dressed in a black sweatshirt and gray jeans.

On Instagram, he shared a video with his 1.9 million followers showing his preparations for Ekin-Su’s birthday, which falls on August 21.

The ITV star was laden with bags from chic shops, such as Flannels, Selfridges and Jo Malone.

And performing a dance while walking away from the camera, he turned and shared, “Just sort the presents for Ekin-Su.”

Unable to hide her excitement to see what she had in store, the actress shared the video in her own Stories, writing: ‘Omg, I can’t wait! Ps love the dance’.

The pair won Love Island at the start of the month with a whopping 63.7% of the public vote.

And it looks like they’re getting stronger now that the pair will star in their own ITV2 show.

When he appeared on Big Breakfast last week, Davide admitted, “I can tell you this. We are going on a road trip to Italy and Turkey, so a week in Italy, a week in Turkey.

“We’re going to ITV2 so it’s going to be our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added: ‘It will all be real, fighting, I will cook for him, he will cook for me. It will be two cultures.’

Davide decided: ‘We’re going to meet family, it’s going to be fun’, before presenter AJ Odudu told them: ‘You are going on a trip and we can come with you!’

Everything sorted? He did a little dance as he walked away from the camera, he turned and shared: ‘Just sort the presents for Ekin-Su’