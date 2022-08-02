Love Island’s Danica Taylor steps out hand-in-hand with Jamie Allen at the show’s wrap party

She said she “found a strong bond” leaving the Villa.

And Love Island’s Danica Taylor proved she was still going strong with Jamie Allen as they stepped hand-in-hand before enjoying a romantic tuk-tuk ride after attending the show’s wrap party on Monday.

The couple looked as much loved as ever as they watched fellow islanders Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti become the winners of Love Island 2022 at the ME Hotel in west London.

In love: Danica Taylor, 21, stepped out holding hands with Jamie Allen, 27, before enjoying a romantic tuk-tuk ride at the show’s wrap party in London on Monday

Danica, 21, looked sensational in a thigh-length black dress with a tummy cut.

She increased her height with a pair of silver strappy heels that elongated her muscular pins and shaped her caramel-colored locks into loose curls.

Footballer Jamie, 27, looked smart in a black shirt he paired with smart gray pants and leather sneakers.

Adorable: The couple looked as loved as ever as they watched fellow islanders Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti become the winners of Love Island 2022 at the ME Hotel

Stunning: Danica looked sensational in a thigh-length black dress with a tummy cut

In the final, viewers saw Ekin-Su and Davide finish ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second place and narrowly missed out on the money. usually comes to the end.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person from the pair being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has existed since the first series.

Glowing: She increased her length with a pair of strappy silver heels that extended her toned pins and shaped her caramel locks into loose curls

When the news was announced, the emotional Ekin-Su, 27, jumped into the arms of her Italian beau as they celebrated their win and the speechless Davide, also 27, exclaimed he “couldn’t believe it”.

The congratulations poured in for the genetically blessed couple as viewers celebrated their win on social media, admitting they thought the “right couple won.”

When asked what Ekin thought she would do if she won, she is said to have written in a text message, “It’s a game show after all, it’s business. If it’s not real, I’d be tempted.

Sweet: The couple proved they were still strong after Danica said she had ‘found a strong bond’ with Jamie when they left the Villa

Suave: Soccer player Jamie, 27, looked smart in a black shirt he paired with smart gray pants and leather sneakers

“But I’m at the right age to find the right man. I know what I’m looking for. I want to find The One.’

But judging by the looks, Ekin-Su certainly seems to have found the one when she gushed about her new boyfriend.

Ekin-Su said of making the final two on this year’s Love Island, “It feels so surreal to find the man of your dreams and just grow up.”

Wow! In the final, viewers saw Ekin-Su and Davide finish ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second place and narrowly missed out on the money.

Winner, winner! Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022, sharing £50,000

Speaking of what she liked most about Davide, she added, “Aside from the perfect body, I would definitely say there was an instant spark and a real butterfly feeling.”

It comes after Indiyah and Dami took third place at Love Island 2022, ahead of Tasha and Andrew finishing just behind them in fourth place.

They entered the final day of the show alongside Ekin-Su and Davide and Gemma and Luca but missed out on the £50,000 prize after the final public vote on Monday night.

Almost… but not quite! The couple ended up ahead of Gemma and Luca

The four couples gathered in the garden of the villa for the live final hosted by Laura Whitmore, as viewers waited to discover the winners after an eight-week run of the ITV2 dating show.

Laura announced that the pair had come in fourth as Tasha revealed she was thrilled to have made it to the final with her boyfriend Andrew.

Discussing his experience, Andrew said, “It was difficult for me, it was clear that I liked Tasha. When the Casa girls came – it was hard, but I had to open myself up and see if there was another connection. But it was still Tasha.’

Tasha revealed that they have plans to move into London together and continue the good vibes.

When they announced that Indiyah and Dami had finished in third place, the pair joined Laura for a chat on the couch.

Laura commented that they were “really strong” for Casa Amor, but Indiyah said she was very “with Dami” when they separated, but joked that she was “using her brain cells” and being open to connections

Indiyah discussed their “unbreakable connection” which she said would not be broken by bombshells entering at the end of their journey.