Love Island’s Danica Taylor shows off her incredible figure in lingerie

She recently returned from Mallorca after her eventful stint on Love Island.

Still, Danica Taylor seemed to be pining for her time in the sun as she shared a gorgeous lingerie photo from the island.

The dancer, 21, stunned fans on Saturday with a stunning lingerie photo taken after she was dumped from the show with footballer Jamie Allen.

Stunning: Love Island’s Danica Taylor showed off her incredible figure in lingerie on Saturday as she shared throwbacks from Mallorca

Danica showed off her incredible figure in a lemon yellow bra and slip as she posed against a palm tree.

She radiated confidence in the snaps as she pouted through the lens with her dark brown locks styled in glamorous waves.

She captioned the photos: “The only sunshine you need. But how beautiful is this yellow.’

It comes after Love Island fans were left furious on her behalf when they criticized the show for “humiliating” her on Aftersun.

While interviewed by host Laura Whitmore, Danica was shown in the villa five times – before meeting Jamie – in a Mission Impossible compilation clip.

The show then showed the couple their best bits, including all of Danica’s rejections, so she could watch a second time.

Laura introduced the clip by saying, “You were a woman on a mission, check this out.”

Danica took the clips in her stride, but fans also commented on how she looked a little “uncomfortable” and slammed the show on Twitter.

One viewer wrote: ‘Can’t they show Danica’s real best bits? Don’t embarrass her with the rejections, it’s so unkind’

Another said: ‘They should leave Danica alone’

A third said: ‘That clip was NOT Danica’s best bits!! Rejection after rejection compilation isn’t anyone’s BEST bits!!!’

Couple: The dancer, 21, appeared on the program alongside footballer Jamie Allen following their departure from the ITV2 dating show

“They do a lot on #aftersun… Trying to laugh at Danica is equally funny, but then it gets a little awkward,” wrote another.

One fan wrote: “I feel they are humiliating Danica, she looks and sounds awkward.”

Another said, “They’re a little strict with Danica on aftersun, like she’s showing her rejections a little too much?”

It comes after ITV boss Kevin Lygo said the broadcaster will “watch” Love Island when the series ends next week.

The ITV2 dating show has been the subject of more than 5,000 complaints against broadcasting watchdog Ofcom in the past two weeks, regarding alleged ‘misogynistic behaviour’ and ‘bullying’ by some of the male contestants.

But Mr Lygo, director of ITV Studios, insisted they were ‘very happy with the way things have gone so far’, despite viewer reactions.

He said: “When the series ends on Monday, we will always sit down and see what we think, what the response has been, how well it has done.

“And we have to say that this year, remember, it’s the best we’ve had in many years and I think everyone is really enjoying it.”

Viewer response: The dating show has been the subject of more than 5,000 complaints to broadcast watchdog Ofcom in the past two weeks

During a media briefing for ITV’s interim financial results, Mr Lygo was asked about the number of complaints and whether there would be an editorial review.

He said: ‘We’re constantly judging a program as it goes on, because it’s one of those weird, live-style shows every night.

“Having five million people watch a show every night at nine o’clock is extraordinary in the modern age, so something right is being done.

“But you’re right, we should always try to improve and work on what we’ve done. But we are very happy with how it has gone so far.’

Ofcom is assessing the complaints against its broadcasting rules, but has yet to decide whether to investigate.