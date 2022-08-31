Love Island’s Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen become first couple to SPLIT

<!–

Love Island couple Danica Taylor and Jamie Allen are the first couple from the 2022 series to break up, MailOnline can exclusively reveal.

The pair broke up after Danica, 21, was pictured on Saturday kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett, 20, despite dating footballer Jamie, 27.

Danica, a dancer from Leicester, struggled to find love during her time on the ITV2 dating series but got Jamie during the final weeks of the competition and they narrowly missed the final.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways.

They didn’t make their relationship official, but decided they weren’t really romantically involved.

Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica has been chasing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they unfortunately drifted apart.

“They are still good friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

Danica was seen kissing Roman, who is starring in the current series TOWIE, on Saturday morning after he dropped her off at a train station.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Danica and Jamie for comment.

A source close to Danica added to MailOnline that Danica and Roman are just friends and there is nothing romantic between them.

The former couple has not yet publicly commented on their separation, but has not posted anything about each other on Instagram since early August.

They starred in a much-loved photo shoot for a magazine after they left the ITV2 villa and told the publication they thought their relationship would last.

This week Jamie announced on Instagram that he has signed with football team AFC Telford United.

Difficult: Danica struggled to find love during her time on the ITV2 dating series but got Jamie during the final weeks of competition and they narrowly missed the final