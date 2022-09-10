Love Island’s Danica Taylor addresses that kiss with TOWIE’s Roman Hackett

<!–

Danica Taylor has first spoken out after she was pictured kissing TOWIE’s Roman Hackett on Saturday.

The Love Island star, who was linked with fellow contestant Jamie Allen, became the first couple to split upon their departure from the villa, MailOnline revealed.

The dancer, 21, confirmed she had stopped dating Jamie, 27, after hugging Roman, 20, but has now confirmed that the kiss ‘looked a lot worse than it was’.

She’s still single! Danica Taylor, 21, addressed that kiss with TOWIE’s Roman Hackett for the first time on Saturday after she split from fellow Love Island contestant Jamie Allen (Jamie and Danica pictured)

Speak with the mirrorDanica explains: “That’s very… It’s often misunderstood, it was just a goodbye kiss, it looks a lot worse than it is.

“He’s a friend and nothing more. I don’t see Roman, we’ll clear that up right away.’

She later added: ‘Me and Jamie were never together. We got out of the villa and we liked each other very much and things were going well, but things started to get a little out of hand – he has his life, I have mine.’

Rumours: Speaking to The Mirror, Danica explained: ‘That’s very… It’s often misunderstood, it was just a goodbye kiss, it looks a lot worse than it is’ (Roman pictured July 2022)

Danica explained that although things didn’t go well between them, they are still good friends.

It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Danica and Jamie were the first couple from the 2022 series to break up last week.

Danica, a dancer from Leicester, struggled to find love on the ITV2 dating series but got Jamie during the final weeks of the competition and they narrowly missed the final.

It’s over: It comes after MailOnline exclusively revealed that Danica and Jamie were the first 2022 series couple to break up last week

A source told MailOnline: ‘Danica and Jamie have gone their separate ways.

They had yet to make their relationship official, but have decided that they weren’t really romantically involved.

Jamie has just signed for a new football team and Danica has been chasing endless opportunities after leaving the Love Island villa and they unfortunately drifted apart.

“They are still good friends and will continue to support each other in everything they do.”

At the time, MailOnline approached representatives for Danica and Jamie for comment.