Love Island’s Coco Lodge tearfully hits out at cruel online trolls who slammed her for her looks

Coco Lodge has been tearing up vicious internet trolls who taunted her for her appearance after her fellow Love Island co-star Cheyanne Kerr shared a clip of the couple enjoying a holiday in Ibiza together.

Former Casa Amor bombshell Coco, 27, chose to stay indoors when the rest of her friends went out on the Spanish island during their trip, with the reality star candid about her experience in a YouTube video posted on Thursday.

Coco says Cheyanne’s TikTok followers were quick to praise her in the clip, but described Coco as “ugly” and said she looked like a man.

End of her chain: Coco Lodge cracked down on cruel internet trolls who taunted her for her appearance

The television personality said: “Everyone went to Amnesia but after Ocean I was so, so tired and, to be honest, I read some comments about Cheyanne’s video she posted of me and her on TikTok and I’m honestly just like that sick of people trolling what i look like or calling me a man or whatever.

“It’s gotten to the point where it’s just not fair and not right.

“Like, why am I flipping through a video, scrolling through all the comments and everyone is saying how beautiful my boyfriend is, but then put me down in response to that, saying, ‘Oh my God, Cheyanne, you’re beautiful, your figure is amazing , Coco, who is that man in the first part of the clip?” or, “Coco, you look so ugly,” or “How did this girl get to Love Island?”

Angry: Former Casa Amor bombshell Coco, 27, chose to stay indoors when the rest of her friends went out on the Spanish island during their trip because she didn’t feel good about herself

“It’s not fair and it’s gotten to the point where I don’t want to go out tonight because I feel like all these comments. It’s not fair.’

It comes after Coco appeared to criticize Love Island earlier this summer, claiming she was not warned about trolling before the bosses returned her phone to her.

Coco appeared on Capital Breakfast in July and said she had been the victim of troll abuse over her appearance, which surprised her.

Comparisons: Coco’s fellow Love Island co-star Cheyanne Kerr shared a clip of the couple enjoying a holiday in Ibiza together, prompting fans to compare the girls’ looks

Host Sian Welby told her: ‘You get some horrible, horrible trolling, horrific reactions on your Instagram, on Twitter, I mean, what was it like coming out of the villa and suddenly seeing all of that?’

Coco replied, “I just didn’t expect it because I wasn’t warned in advance, so when I got my phone back, he was literally on his way to the airport and reading all these comments about my appearance and the way I look. and I was literally shocked.

“I know there was an article about me at the airport and it was ‘Coco Lodge smokes when she sees the trolls’ comments’ and I just think I was upset I wasn’t smoking it hurt , It is what it is .’

Not ready: It comes after Coco appeared to criticize Love Island earlier this summer, claiming she hadn’t been warned about trolling before the bosses returned her phone to her

A Love Island spokesperson said all islanders will be given: “Training on the impact of social media and dealing with potential negativity.

“The cast are being told to consider all possible implications of joining the show and go through this decision-making process in consultation with their families and those closest to them to make sure they feel it’s right for them.” is.

‘[They are given] a welfare team dedicated solely to the islanders, both during the show and afterwards.

‘[As well as] tailor-made training on social media management and advice on finances and adaptation to home life.’

Following the death of Mike Thalassitis in 2019, producers announced significant changes to Islanders’ duty of care, saying everyone would have access to therapy sessions, social media and financial training, and a minimum of 14 months of ‘proactive’ contact.

The ITV show addressed their duty of care after two islanders; Sophie Gradon and Mike and host Caroline Flack tragically died by suicide within a 20-month period.

Love Island’s Full Duty of Care Protocols Pre-filming and filming Registered psychiatrist involved in the entire series – from pre-film to aftercare. Thorough psychological and medical assessments prior to filming, including assessments by an independent physician, psychological counselor and reports from each island resident’s own GP to verify medical history. Potential islanders must fully disclose any medical history relevant to their incorporation into the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them. Managing cast expectations: Detailed explanations, both oral and written, of the implications, both positive and negative, of joining the series are given to potential cast members during the casting process and reinforced within the contract so that it is clear. The cast are told to consider all possible implications of joining the show and go through this decision-making process in consultation with their families and those closest to them to make sure they feel it’s right for them. . The senior team on site has received training in mental health first aid. A welfare team dedicated solely to the islanders, both during the show and afterwards. Aftercare Tailor-made training on social media management and advice on finances and adaptation to life at home. Each island resident is offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions upon return. Proactive contact with Islanders for a period of 14 months after the end of the series in which they appeared, possibly with additional help. We encourage islanders to ensure that management represents them after the show and to manage them if they choose to participate in other TV shows, advertising campaigns or other public appearances.