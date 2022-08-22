Love Island’s Coco Lodge sizzles in a plunging black swimsuit and £1,000 YSL heels in Cannes

Love Island’s Coco Lodge looked incredible as she soaked up the sun in Cannes on Tuesday after enjoying a bachelorette party with friends.

The stunner, 27, put on a very busty show as she posed up a storm in a bluffing black swimsuit.

Showing off her incredibly toned figure, Coco protected herself from the scorching temperatures under a £520 nylon Prada hat.

Stunner: Love Island’s Coco Lodge, 27, put on a very busty display in a deep black bathing suit wearing a £520 Prada bucket hat and £1,000 YSL heels as she soaks up the sun in Cannes on Tuesday

Home time: On her return to the UK, after a sun-filled hen party with friends, she captioned the photo: ‘Cannes over and out’

She added height to the sizzling look with a pair of bold YSl heels, complete with the brand’s logo motif as a heel – costing a cool £1000.

The reality star opted for a simple makeup look and let her raven locks fall straight as she showed off her newly sun-kissed skin.

On her return to the UK she captioned the snap: ‘Cannes over and out’.

Touch: The television personality has kept fans updated on her outing as she shared bikini-clad snaps after arriving in France on Friday

The TV personality has kept fans up to date on her outing as she shared bikini-clad snaps after arriving in France on Friday.

Coco was seen in a skimpy blue bikini, showing off her underbust, which she adorned with a colorful sarong wrapped around her curvaceous hips.

Later, on her way to dinner, she caught the eye in a bright pink co-ord while lugging her belongings in a black designer handbag.

Wowza: The beauty showed off her fabulous figure while enjoying her outing

Bachelorette Party: She also shared photos of makeup bags she’d organized for her fellow hens, embroidered with their initials

The journey comes after fans finally learned exactly what happened between Coco and Summer at the Love Island reunion after their fiery feud was removed from the show.

During the episode, a clip was shown of the couple arguing over fellow islander Josh, but it was condensed to just a few seconds that was cut short abruptly by co-host Darren Harriott.

While viewers took to Twitter in droves to express their frustration, with Summer herself writing “of course they edited it,” an audience member from the pre-recorded show has now shared her account of what happened.

Turning heads: Later on her way to dinner, she turned heads in a bright pink co-ord while lugging her belongings in a black designer handbag

Tensions had already been reported between the pair after Coco appeared on the Saving Grace podcast, where she described Summer’s love interest Josh as “so fit” and suggested the couple almost slept together after being dumped out of the villa.

A TikTok user named Livevee shared a clip detailing her memory of the incident, saying: “The Saving Grace podcast was mentioned right away. Summer approached Coco and said, “Well, that’s not what friends do, why would you say you’re going to sh*g my man on a podcast?”

Coco then replied, “I don’t care, it’s just a sh*g, I’ll sh*g anyone I want.” And then Coco kind of got sidetracked where she just started talking about sex and having sex with people.

“It was a little weird and everyone looked at each other a little bit. Even the finalists on the bench were all like “what’s going on?”.’

Drama: Fans finally found out exactly what happened between Coco (right) and Summer at the Love Island reunion after their fiery feud was removed from the show

She continued: “And then it got more and more bickering, they both snapped at each other. I can’t remember any direct sentences, but it was just things like “why would you do that?”. I think that’s when Coco realized she had cornered herself by saying this.

“Then it started to get really bad and the people with scripts had to walk up the set where all the tables are and people were looking at each other and everyone sitting in that room knew this was off script, this was a real argument.

“The presenter, the one who cut the argument, he stopped it because I think someone told him to. But it didn’t end very naturally, they had to close it.

“And then Coco really walked off the Love Island set and we all had to cheer her on after the break because she just didn’t come back on set.”

MailOnline has reached out to a Love Island spokesperson and representatives for Coco and Summer for comment.