Love Island’s Coco Lodge says she was ‘done dirty’ with ‘horrendous’ promotional photo

Love Island’s Coco Lodge has said she felt she was “done dirty” by the show’s producers over her promotional photo.

Before all the islanders enter Mallorca’s villa, they pose for a series of photos to promote their appearance on the ITV2 dating show.

But Coco, who arrived at the villa like a Casa Amor bombshell, claimed she was “dirty” with her professional snap, describing it as “terrible.”

The graphic designer, 27, went so far as to call it “something out of a horror movie” when she appeared on Closer’s Love Island Secrets with fellow bombers Chyna Mills and Josh Samuel Le Grove.

She said, ‘Mine is horrible, they got me so dirty with that. No, mean. You can’t even see my face, it’s like my hair covers it. I look like something out of a horror movie.’

Her fellow islander Chyna, 23, said they never got to see the photos before they were released, adding, “Yeah, mine wasn’t cute at all.”

While Josh, 22, said their promotional photos were “a little harsh,” as he agreed with his co-stars.

Coco has spoken out about her time at the Love Island villa, previously hitting out at the off-screen behavior of some of the male contestants.

The reality star was almost moved to tears when she recalled the moment she learned secondhand that one of the original guys had described her as a ‘four out of 10’ when she compared her to her fellow female islanders.

Talk about The Murad Merali PodcastCoco said: ‘There were comments when filming fell through that I was getting a 4 out of 10 from some guys.’

When asked who made the comments, she added, “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”

Coco added that one of the “original” guys overheard her talking about her, with Coco describing the comments as “sexist.”

She said, ‘Yeah, you’re a four out of ten, Paige is a twelve. I think they told Paige, I don’t really know.

“These comments have been made and I had a very hard time there. The first days I cried a lot.’

She went on to talk about the reaction viewers had to her appearance on social media after she left the villa.

Coco admitted she didn’t expect people to be so negative after reading nasty comments from viewers online.

She said, “I didn’t expect it… it hurts to see because it’s about your looks.

“How I was seen on the show is not my personality, they edited me to look a certain way. But commenting on my appearance is really hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering things.’

Coco also revealed that her father had called Love Island producers to intervene as her mental health deteriorated during her time on the ITV dating show.

The influencer, who was dumped from the villa on July 15, is candid about her “very hard” experience in the villa.

The graphic designer admitted her journey was a struggle when she found herself “hyperventilating and crying a lot.”

Speaking on FUBAR Radios Access to all areas“When I was in the villa, apparently my father called the producers and said, ‘You have to show her full personality because what you show causes so much hatred … you’re going to ruin my daughter’s mental health. ‘

When asked how she felt about her experience, Coco replied that it was a rollercoaster.

Coco initially had a spark with Davide kissing her on the first night of Casa Amor.

Coco then found a strong bond with Andrew, with whom he reconnected before rekindling his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

It comes after Coco spoke out about the devastating effects an eating disorder had on her body after her weight dropped to just six pounds at age 17.

She drastically reduced her calorie intake and exercised relentlessly in an effort to get rid of “the pouch at the bottom of my stomach” before the disorder got out of her control.

Her parents said they would send her to a residential facility in an effort to bring her back to good health if she were to starve, with the television personality saying, “My body stopped working.”

Speaking to Johnny Seifert on the Secure The Insecure Podcast, Coco said, “My parents obviously got involved because they saw I wasn’t feeling well.

“I was six stone, my period had stopped, hair had grown on my skin trying to keep me warm, my body shut down.”

Coco said she was stunned when she was hospitalized but not referred for further treatment, adding, “My weight shouldn’t have been considered okay.”

She said her mother encouraged her to get a personal trainer so she could learn to gain weight in a healthy way while nurturing her to eat a balanced diet.

Coco remembered her parents telling her, ‘If you don’t get PT and don’t gain weight and start eating, I’ll send you to the hospital myself. I’m sending you to a home for girls with eating disorders.’

The reality star said she’s always had a “pocket on the bottom of my stomach,” adding that she’s always been insecure about her tummy.

She said, “I think people in my body were always pointing out, ‘Oh, you have a doppelganger’, that’s what we called it when I was younger, the gut.”

Coco explained that she has an “obsessive personality” and when she started losing weight and going to the gym at age 17, she started to get “competitive”.

She said at one point she ate two proteins and drank one protein shake a day before going to bed at 6 p.m. to avoid eating again in the evening.

Coco said she would spend up to three hours a day in the gym, constantly taking pictures of herself.

She eventually got a personal trainer and started building healthy muscle before moving on to strength training and nutrition.

Coco said, ‘I gained a healthy weight. I eventually got my period, but I still kind of had an obsession with the gym…

‘I was literally sugar-free for three years, including sauces like ketchup. I wouldn’t touch it.

“Now I’ve done a whole 360. I know more about the gym because I took a PT course and training.’

She added: “Now that I’m older, I’ve accepted that my body will never be like a supermodel…

‘I just have to accept who I am. I’m happy with it now, but I wasn’t when I was younger.’

For help and support with eating disorders, contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or visit www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.