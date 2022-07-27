Love Island’s Coco Lodge says she doesn’t understand why Paige Thorne was so ‘unkind’ 

Love Island Decline Coco Lodge took to TikTok on Wednesday to discuss her time on the show, as well as her fraught relationship with fellow contestant Paige Thorne.

The reality star, 27, who was dumped from the villa last week, revealed that her fellow bikini-clad beauty had a “problem with her” and “didn’t like her vibe” – a fact she only discovered when she returned to the UK.

Coco went on to reveal that Paige made “unfriendly” jokes about her appearance, saying, “I don’t know if she had a problem because I was a brunette in there too.”

The stunner from Casa Amor made the revelations in candid live chat as she sat on her bed, flaunting a perfectly toned complexion and her raven locks pushed back from her pretty face.

The Bombshell went on to say that Paige was “annoyed” when others said the two looked alike.

“She obviously didn’t want to look like me and she giggled to Gemma that the guys said I was a four out of ten and she a twelve, which isn’t nice or nice.”

She continued: ‘To tell my best friend Summer she ‘didn’t like my vibes’ when I did nothing and I tried really hard for her [Paige] because she had given us all the least welcome’.

‘I tried to form a band’ [with Paige] but it felt like she still had a problem with me, i couldn’t get in touch with Jacques [Paige’s former beau] I just didn’t understand her problem with me.”

Before adding, ‘Is it because I’m another brunette in there, I don’t know’.

Talk about The Murad Merali PodcastCoco said: ‘There were comments when filming fell through that I was getting a 4 out of 10 from some guys.’

When asked who made the comments, she added, “I don’t know who said it, Summer heard it.”

Coco added that one of the “original” guys overheard her talking about her, with Coco describing the comments as “sexist.”

She said: ‘These comments have been made and I had a very hard time there. The first days I cried a lot.’

She went on to talk about the reaction viewers had to her appearance on social media after she left the villa.

Coco admitted she didn’t expect people to be so negative after reading nasty comments from viewers online.

She said, “I didn’t expect it… it hurts to see because it’s about your looks.

“How I was seen on the show is not my personality, they edited me to look a certain way. But commenting on my appearance is really hurtful… They don’t choose the most flattering things.’

Coco also revealed that her father had called Love Island producers to intervene as her mental health deteriorated during her time on the ITV dating show.

It comes after Coco spoke out about the devastating effects an eating disorder had on her body after her weight dropped to just six pounds at age 17.

She drastically reduced her calorie intake and exercised relentlessly in an effort to get rid of “the pouch at the bottom of my stomach” before the disorder got out of her control.

Coco explained that she has an “obsessive personality” and when she started losing weight and going to the gym at age 17, she started to get “competitive”.

She said at one point she ate two proteins and drank one protein shake a day before going to bed at 6 p.m. to avoid eating again in the evening.

The television personality said she would spend up to three hours a day in the gym, constantly taking pictures of herself.

She eventually got a personal trainer and started building healthy muscle before moving on to strength training and nutrition.

For help and support with eating disorders, contact SEED on (01482) 718130 or visit www.seedeatingdisorders.org.uk.