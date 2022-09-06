Love Island’s Coco Lodge puts on a busty display as she’s joined by Cheyanne Kerr in Ibiza 

<!–

Love Island’s Coco Lodge looked sensational as she soaked up the sun in Ibiza on Monday as she posed on the balcony of the Amàre Beach Hotel.

The reality star, 27, put on a busty display in a charcoal zip-up swimsuit as she enjoyed a girls’ holiday in the Spanish sun.

Showing off her incredibly toned figure, Coco also posted a photo with her former Love Island co-star Cheyanne Kerr.

The couple – who became close friends during their time as bombshells in the Mallorcan villa – seemed to be living their best lives during their holiday in the Balearic Islands.

Blonde beauty Cheyanne, 23, stunned in a revealing aqua swimsuit as she showcased her roomy cleavage.

The journey comes after fans finally learned exactly what happened between Coco and Summer Botwe at the Love Island reunion after their fiery feud was cut from the show.

During the episode, a clip was shown of the couple arguing over fellow islander Josh Samuel Le Grove, but it was condensed to just a few seconds that was cut short abruptly by co-host Darren Harriott.

While viewers took to Twitter in droves to express their frustration, with Summer herself writing “of course they edited it,” an audience member from the pre-recorded show has now shared her account of what happened.

Tensions had already been reported between the pair after Coco appeared on the Saving Grace podcast, where she described Summer’s love interest Josh as “so fit” and suggested the couple almost slept together after being dumped out of the villa.

A TikTok user named Livevee shared a clip detailing her memory of the incident, saying: “The Saving Grace podcast was mentioned right away.

Summer spoke to Coco and said, ‘Well, that’s not what friends do, why would you say you’re going to sh*g my man in a podcast?’

Coco then replied, ‘I don’t care, it’s just a sh*g, I sh*g with anyone I want.’ And then Coco kind of got sidetracked where she just started talking about sex and having sex with people.

“It was a little weird and everyone looked at each other a little bit. Even the finalists on the bench were all like ‘what’s going on?’

She continued: “And then it got more and more bickering, they both snapped at each other.

“I can’t remember direct sentences, but it was just things like ‘why would you do that?’ I think that’s when Coco realized she was cornering herself by saying this.

“Then it started to get really bad and the people with scripts had to walk up to the set where all the tables are and people were looking at each other and everyone sitting in that room knew this was off script, this was a real argument.

“The presenter, the one who cut the argument, he stopped it because I think someone told him to. But it didn’t end very naturally, they had to close it.

“And then Coco really walked off the Love Island set and we all had to cheer her on after the break because she just didn’t come back on set.”