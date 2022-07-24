Love Island’s Coco Lodge and Mollie Salmon wow in sexy looks while partying in Manchester

They were dumped from the Love Island villa last week.

But Coco Lodge and Mollie Salmon made the most of being back in the UK when they reunited with their co-stars on Saturday to party in Manchester at BLVD.

Coco, 27, donned a figure-hugging black jumpsuit with sexy circular cutouts as she joined a slew of stars leaving the show for a wild night out.

Wow: Coco Lodge (left) set the pulse in a sheer black jumpsuit as Mollie Salmon (right) sizzled in a red mini dress as they partied at BLVD in Manchester on Saturday

The TV personality turned up the heat, flashing a black bodysuit underneath and elevating her frame in a pair of striking orange strappy heels.

She paired the neon shoes with a matching light handbag and swept back her dark locks in a chic up-do.

Coco opted for a glamorous makeup palette with fluttering lashes, bold winged eyeliner and a shimmery pink lipstick.

Girls night: Coco, 27, looked nothing short of sensational wearing a black jumpsuit as she joined Chyna Mills for a night out

Meanwhile, Mollie, 23, made sure all eyes were on her in a busty red mini dress that she paired with clear sky-high heels.

The blonde beauty shaped her gorgeous locks into loose waves as they fell down her shoulder from the center parting.

The reality star seemed upbeat as she played with the former ITV2 lads from the villa.

Smile: The blonde beauty fashioned her gorgeous locks into loose waves as they flow down her shoulder from the center parting as she walked hand-in-hand with co-star Jazmine Nichols

Playful: The Love Islanders seemed to be having a lot of fun when Chyna jumped on the boys’ backs

Night out! Mollie beamed as she stepped hand in hand with co-star Ikenna Ekwonna

Mollie beamed as she walked hand-in-hand with co-star Jazmine Nichols, who looked amazing in a cropped halterneck ensemble.

Casa Amor girl Jazmin stunned in the revealing black number with sheer sleeves and a thigh-high slit miniskirt.

The girls were joined for the evening by her ITV2 co-star Chyna Mills, 23, who looked stunning in an orange and green mini dress.

The reality star wore a pair of sky-high white heels as she entered the club with Coco.

Chyna carried her personal belongings in a matching green shoulder bag with a chic gold chain strap.

Glam: Coco opted for a glamorous makeup palette with fluttering lashes, bold winged eyeliner and a shimmery pink lipstick

Chic: She was joined in the evening by her ITV2 co-star Chyna, 23, who looked stunning in an orange and green mini dress

The beauty curled her dark locks back into a sleek ponytail and showcases a glamorous makeup palette.

The former Love Island contestants caused a storm when they took to their Instagram accounts to capture the evening.

The duo were also joined at the venue by co-stars Ikenna and Liam Lewellyn.

Fun times: The former Love Island contestants formed a storm as they took to their Instagram accounts to capture the evening

Student Liam, 22, who was the first Islander to leave the show this year, looked smart in a white T-shire and khaki pants that he paired with crisp white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Ikenna donned a beige T-shirt with black jeans and white and black Nike sneakers while hiding behind a pair of light sunglasses.

It comes after Coco revealed she will be returning to one of her day jobs next week as she “needs to make money” after she leaves the villa.

The boys! The duo were also joined at the venue by co-stars Ikenna and Liam Lewellyn who seemed cheerful as they stopped to pose for cameras

Looks good: College student Liam, 22, who was the first islander to leave the show this year, looked good in a white T-shire and khaki pants that he paired with crisp white sneakers

The TV personality was dumped from the ITV2 show last week with Josh Le Grove, 22, after a brief romance with Andrew Le Page, 27.

Coco made the confession during an appearance on Will Njobvu’s podcast, teasing what work she had lined up with.

Discussing life since she came back to the UK, Coco explained that she will be back selling drinks in clubs later this month and returning to her shot girl role.

Appearance: It comes after Coco revealed she will be returning to one of her day jobs as she ‘needs to make money’ after leaving the villa

The TV favorite said she’s ‘alive’ [her] best life” after being dumped from the villa, before revealing to host Will: “I’m actually going back to shot girling next week.”

Will then joked about the possibility of getting free drinks from her if he bumped into her at the club, to which she replied, “Not free. I have to earn money.’

While Coco said she wasn’t too sure about her plans, she said her return to her day job was “just until I know what happens to opportunities associated with the show.”

The teaser of the interview then saw Will mention a “stigma” around former islanders returning to their previous jobs, to which Coco said, “I don’t care. I will literally sell so many [shots] now.

“There’s nothing else I can really make money from at the moment because I have to wait for things to come in.

“I’m not going to live on my savings alone, so I’m looking forward to going back and it’s going to be fun.”