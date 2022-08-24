Love Island’s Chyna Mills steps out without new boyfriend Neil Jones

Chyna Mills was spotted for the first time since her new relationship with Strictly Come Dancing professional Neil Jones was confirmed.

The Love Island star, 23, and the dancer, 40, were pictured holding hands in Paris earlier this week after swirling speculation they were dating.

However, Chyna was without her new beau on Thursday night as she led the arrivals at the InTheStyle event at the STK restaurant in London’s Mayfair.

It’s no surprise that Chyna caught the eye of the Strictly fave when she showed off her sizzling figure in a black satin combo, including a crop top and mini skirt.

The reality star put on a leggy display as she extended her pins with a pair of knee-high white boots and accessorized with a matching handbag.

Chyna wore her raven locks pulled back in a chic ponytail and opted for a glamorous layer of makeup with silver jewelry.

Neil and Chyna finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand during a romantic trip to Paris on Sunday.

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

The couple enjoyed their romantic stroll through the French capital and grabbed a bite to eat before walking away and holding hands.

They posted several photos of the City of Love themselves on their Instagram accounts, but left fans in suspense, wondering if they were official.

According to The sun, the couple stayed at the four-star Dadou hotel in the French capital after arriving in Paris on Eurostar.

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors of a close bond after they were photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party together in Chelsea.

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

They said that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa.

