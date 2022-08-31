Love Island’s Chyna Mills displays her taut abs in a bra top with new beau Strictly’s Neil Jones

<!–

Love Island’s Chyna Mills stepped out with her new beau Strictly’s Neil Jones at the Guardians Of The Galaxy immersive experience in London on Wednesday.

The reality TV star, 23, showed off her toned abs in a bra top and black miniskirt as she held hands with the professional dancer, 40.

Chyna provided a very chic look in her sleek ensemble as she layered over a long mauve blazer.

She completed her look with a pair of chunky leather boots and a shoulder bag with a chain strap.

Neil opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a T-shirt with straight leg jeans and a denim jacket.

Neil and Chyna finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand on a romantic trip to Paris last week.

Chic: The reality TV star showed off her toned abs in a bra top and black miniskirt as she joined the professional dancer

It comes two years after Neil’s previous relationship with South American dancer Luisa Eusse ended.

According to The sun, the couple stayed at the four-star Dadou hotel in the French capital after arriving in Paris on Eurostar.

An onlooker in town told the publication: ‘Neil and Chyna looked very much loved and were completely relaxed in each other’s company.

Stylish: Neil opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a T-shirt with straight leg jeans and a denim jacket

“Paris is the perfect city for a romantic weekend and they both seemed happy to be there.”

They added that the dancer “probably wanted to do something special” as it is a “new relationship” and their time together would soon be limited once training and rehearsals for the BBC dance show begin.

The pair first sparked rumors that they had become close after being photographed leaving the Reality TV Awards after-party in Chelsea together.

An insider told the outlet that Neil and Chyna “get along really well and he’s completely taken with her.”

Adorable: Neil and Chyna finally confirmed their romance when they stepped out hand in hand on a romantic trip to Paris last week

They said that Neil likes that Chyna is “fun and free-spirited” and “just having fun and enjoying each other’s company.”

On Monday to her Instagram account – Chyna teased a new relationship in a candid Q&A.

When asked who she was going to Paris with, the Yorkshire native replied sarcastically, “A friend” followed by a smiling emoji.

MailOnline has reached out to representatives for Neil and Chyna for comment.

The trip comes after Neil confirmed he had a special lady in his life during a Q&A session on Instagram earlier this month.

In May, Neil’s spokesperson confirmed he was single again following his divorce from his Miss Romania ex Sienna Hollen after dating for two months.

Prior to Sienna, Neil was paired with underwear model Sophie Lily Kerr and dancer Luisa Eusse.